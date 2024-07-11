Sophie Ecclestone: England spinner has 'Shane Warne-like aura', says Charles Dagnall

Sky Sports Cricket's Charles Dagnall believes England spinner Sophie Ecclestone has a "Shane Warne-like aura" that instils fear in the opposition when she bowls.

Ecclestone claimed a superb 4-25 in Canterbury on Thursday evening as England went 3-0 up in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, dismissing key hitters Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr in the same decisive over.

The 25-year-old sits top of the ICC World Rankings for T20I bowling, rated at 764, with fellow England spinner Sarah Glenn second on 751.

Ecclestone also made it a 33rd consecutive innings in which she had taken wickets for her country.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Dagnall says Ecclestone has an 'aura' about her and was in full praise of the England bowler after she took four wickets against New Zealand

With such statistics on her side, and a clear ability to change a game, Dagnall believes teams are now fearful of Ecclestone's record and reputation.

"Ecclestone now has that element that Shane Warne had, you're not playing the bowler, but the name," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ecclestone tears through New Zealand, taking four wickets for only 25 runs

"She has that aura about her where New Zealand or other teams will have to think about scoring their runs in 16 overs because Ecclestone will have four of them.

"You've got to try and score elsewhere and score off Dean, Kemp or Sciver-Brunt.

"Australia have done this well, you've got to play what's in front of you and not the name."

World Cup preparations the focus for England

With the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh looming on the horizon, England have made no secret of the fact they are doing everything they can to ensure they face no surprises come October.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nat Sciver-Brunt hailed her side's 'depth' and 'calmness'

Indeed, captain Heather Knight and head coach Jon Lewis were 'rested' for the match to ensure England had dealt with the scenario and that they could cope.

Stand-in captain Nat Sciver-Brunt reckoned her side's calmness under pressure was another key learning point from the series.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England secured their third T20 victory after Fran Jonas mis-fielded Alice Capsey's slice, resulting in the ball rolling to the boundary

"I would've liked a bit more from myself but the depth that we've got I felt confident," she said.

"It got nervy but the calmness they showed was great.

"Putting ourselves under pressure like that, you don't want to do that too often, but learn from it and take it to Bangladesh would be perfect."

England and New Zealand now head to The Oval on Saturday July 13 for the fourth T20I. You can watch it live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.15pm (first ball 6.30pm). Stream the series contract-free with NOW.