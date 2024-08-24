Joe Root channels 'my inner Hussain' in England run-chase to beat Sri Lanka in first Test at Old Trafford

Joe Root joked that he channelled his inner Nasser Hussain as he guided England to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka on day four of the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

Under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, England's 'Bazball' approach to Test cricket has been to always take the positive option but, left with a tricky run-chase of 205 in Manchester, Root resorted to some old-fashioned steely determination to see the home side over the line.

There had previously been only three successful fourth innings run-chases of more than 150 across 35 such Tests in Manchester, and England appeared to be in a spot of trouble at 70-3 and 119-4 before Root guided them to victory with an unbeaten 62 off 128 balls - his 64th half century in Tests - that contained only two boundaries.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Joe Root brought up his 64th Test fifty against Sri Lanka on day four of the first Test.

"I had to channel my inner Hussain, I reckon," Root joked when interviewed alongside Hussain for Sky Sports.

"I'm still ahead of your career strike-rate, but it was a tricky one today. It was a long, slow, hard grind but we got there in the end.

"The wicket lost a lot of pace throughout and I didn't really feel comfortable trying to muscle it, so I just had to accumulate in a slightly different way."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action on day four of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka.

As well as the self-made comparison to former captain Hussain, Root added that his approach in the run-chase had earned him a new nickname from his team-mates after another famously stubborn England batter.

"The lads are all calling me Geoff [Boycott] upstairs," he said.

"Hopefully it is a one-off thing. Sometimes you have to win ugly, and we have still won with a day to go, so we are still sticking by the principles we want to live by and we are evolving as a team.

"I actually feel like, playing Sri Lanka, these are as close to Sri Lankan conditions as you are going to get in England, so for us to manage that well and close it out is a really good step forward for us."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Root won it for England against Sri Lanka with a brilliant boundary on day four of the first Test.

Root: Smith a phenomenal player

Root was also full of praise for Jamie Smith, who was named Player of the Match after notching a maiden Test hundred in the first innings before following that up with a handy boundary-laden 39-run cameo alongside Root to practically make the game safe.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Jamie Smith and Ollie Pope react to their victory against Sri Lanka in the first Test.

"I think he is a phenomenal player," Root said.

"I think his glovework has been exceptional as well, and his batting, I think we have seen everything you want from a number seven.

"He can bat with the tail and take the game on aggressively. In the first innings, in particular, he soaked things up and was able to knock it around and then he can put his foot down when he needed to.

"He is very laid back. And it's lovely to see, guys coming in and it not really fazing them - at least on the surface.

"I would like to say it is slightly part of the environment that is created that means guys can come in and do that, but also credit to him and how he approaches the game."

Butcher: Root took responsibility

Sky Sports' Mark Butcher:

"He [Root] is a great player and he took responsibility for the run-chase.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Cricket's Mark Butcher praised Joe Root for his role in England's first win against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford.

"That's the most important thing. He realised that if he was not timing the ball, couldn't manoeuvre it around and keep the scoreboard ticking over, then it would be difficult for the lesser players down the order.

"Despite perhaps not enjoying it as much as he might have done in other innings under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, he got the job done.

"We've stood here at times and have said England have been a little too carefree and cavalier in positions of strength in Test matches. Here, they did exactly what you're meant to do.

"There's a game to win, go and win it - sometimes you have to do it a bit ugly."

England vs Sri Lanka series:

First Test: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - England win by five wickets

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - England win by five wickets Second Test: Lord's, London - August 29-September 2 (11am start)

Lord's, London - August 29-September 2 (11am start) Third Test: The Kia Oval, London - September 6-10 (11am start)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.