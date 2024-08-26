England vs Australia: Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousley handed first call-ups but Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali left out

England have selected uncapped Warwickshire duo Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousley for September's white-ball games against Australia but Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow have been left out.

Bethell, 20, a left-handed batter and spin bowler, has been picked for the three-match T20 series and five one-day internationals that follow after scoring 356 runs for Birmingham Bears in the Vitality Blast this season, including a 15-ball fifty against Northamptonshire.

Team-mate Mousley, 23, another left-hander who also offers a slow-bowling option, is included in the T20 squad after amassing 375 runs in Birmingham's run to the Blast quarter-finals.

England T20 squad to face Australia Jos Buttler (captain, Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Hampshire), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Jordan Cox (Essex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire)

England ODI squad to face Australia Jos Buttler (captain, Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire)

Leicestershire left-arm seamer Josh Hull - who was added to England's Test squad on Sunday as a replacement for the injured Mark Wood - and right-arm Hampshire quick John Turner could also make white-ball debuts after being included in both groups, while a fifth uncapped player, Essex batter Jordan Cox, is in the T20 party.

But there is no place in either squad for Bairstow, 34, or Moeen, 37, two stalwarts of the limited-overs side, while T20 specialist Chris Jordan, 35, is overlooked, too.

Image: Jonny Bairstow's England future is in doubt after he was left out of the T20s and ODIs against Australia

All three may have played their final internationals as England revamp their team after losing their 50-over and T20 World Cup titles in the last year, with Bairstow's white-ball omission coming after he was dropped from Test cricket this summer.

Marcus Trescothick will lead England on an interim basis against Australia after white-ball head coach Matthew Mott left his role following the team's semi-final exit at June's T20 World Cup.

Carse and Mahmood recalled; captain Buttler fit after calf injury

Durham seamer Brydon Carse has been named in both the T20 and 50-over groups after serving a betting ban, while fit-again Lancashire paceman Saqib Mahmood has earned a recall to the T20 squad, fresh from taking three wickets for Oval Invincibles in the final of The Hundred earlier this month, against Southern Brave.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best shots from Jamie Smith's maiden Test century for England, against Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford

Jamie Smith, who has struck a century and two fifties since being preferred to Bairstow and Ben Foakes as Test wicketkeeper-batter, has been selected for the ODI leg against Australia.

The first T20, in Southampton on September 11, starts one day after the scheduled conclusion to England's three-Test series against Sri Lanka so the red-ball players - Cox and Hull aside - are not included.

Smith, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Ben Duckett and Matthew Potts will return for the ODI series, which begins at Trent Bridge on September 19 and ends in Bristol on September 29, but Joe Root has been rested from the 50-over fixtures and Chris Woakes omitted.

Image: England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is fit again after missing The Hundred with a calf injury

Captain Jos Buttler is fit after missing The Hundred with a calf injury, while all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran are in the T20 squad but not the ODI party.

The next men's global white-ball event is the 50-over ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February and March, with the next T20 World Cup set to be held in India and Sri Lanka in early 2026.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bethell took an outstanding catch on the boundary during Birmingham Phoenix's defeat to Southern Brave in The Hundred eliminator

England vs Australia schedule - all games live on Sky Sports

1st T20 (September 11) - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (6.30pm start)

- The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (6.30pm start) 2nd T20 (September 13) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (6.30pm start)

- Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (6.30pm start) 3rd T20 (September 15) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm start)

- Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm start) 1st ODI (September 19) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start)

- Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start) 2nd ODI (September 21) - Headingley, Leeds (11am start)

- Headingley, Leeds (11am start) 3rd ODI (September 24) - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start)

- Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start) 4th ODI (September 27) - Lord's, London (12.30pm start)

- Lord's, London (12.30pm start) 5th ODI (September 29) - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11am start)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.