England vs Sri Lanka: Joe Root's record-equalling ton leads hosts' recovery on day one of second Test

Joe Root equalled Sir Alastair Cook’s record for Test centuries to lead the fightback for England on a see-saw opening day against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.

After losing the toss and being made to bat first in the second Test of the three-match series, the hosts were reduced to 97-3 at lunch, with Ben Duckett offering the most resistance after making 40, and then fell to 130-4 in the afternoon as Harry Brook became Asitha Fernando's second victim.

Root, however, stood firm as wickets continued to tumble around him and reached the magical 100 milestone for the 33rd time in Tests in the evening session, having passed the half-century mark for the 65th time in this format earlier in the day.

The 33-year-old and Gus Atkinson (74no) put on a partnership of 92 for the sixth wicket as well before the former England captain departed for 143, with England reaching the close in a strong position on 358-7.

Sri Lanka make most of toss decision

More than a few observers were perplexed when Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva chose to bowl first in bright sunshine and warm conditions on the morning of day one at Lord's, yet it soon became apparent he had made the right call.

It took just seven overs for the tourists to make a breakthrough as the pacey Lahiru Kumara, brought into the team following the first Test defeat to add some fire to the bowling attack, removed Dan Lawrence for nine after the opener edged to wicketkeeper Nishan Madushka.

Kumara almost had two wickets in as many balls after firing one past the edge of new batter Ollie Pope, but England's stand-in skipper was on his way back to the pavilion three overs later as he was caught by De Silva just in front of square leg after an awkward shot off Fernando.

Opener Duckett had looked well set as he cantered to 40 from 47 balls, yet he too departed in the 19th over when he was caught by Kumara sweeping off Prabath Jayasuriya - only the second time he had got out to that stroke in the 46 occasions he had played it in Test cricket.

That brought together Yorkshire duo Root and Brook, who had proven a vital middle-order partnership in both innings at Old Trafford last week, but the latter was on his way for 33 seven overs into the afternoon when he was trapped lbw by Fernando and failed with a DRS review.

Root shows his class again

Root was unmoved at the other end, though, and dug in to play his part in a valuable fifth-wicket stand of 62 with Jamie Smith, reaching his personal half-century milestone in the 39th over after running two off Milan Rathnayake.

The Sri Lanka seamer ensured wicketkeeper-batter Smith was unable to build much on his maiden Test century in England's five-wicket win in Manchester, though, as he found the edge of the bat and had the right-hander caught by Madushka for 21.

Chris Woakes and Root saw England through to tea on 200-5, but the former fell six overs into the evening session with just six runs to his name after trying to hook Fernando and only succeeding in finding deep fielder Kumara.

Right-hander Root frustrated Sri Lanka's bowling attack at every turn, though, and edged his way towards the century mark with some judicious batting, eventually bringing himself level with his former international team-mate Cook in the 63rd over as he steered Kumara through the slip cordon for four.

At the other end, Atkinson had made a rip-roaring start to his innings as well, including cracking the first six of the day the over after Root's historic century with a huge hit back over long-on off Kamindu Mendis' bowling.

Root was eventually dismissed by Rathnayake in the 78th over as he failed when breaking out the ramp shot, only succeeding in scooping the ball straight to Pathum Nissanka.

Atkinson, who already had three first-class 50s to his name, carried on where Root left off as he went on to pass the half-century mark for the first time in his Test career, and will resume on 74 not out in the morning along with Matthew Potts (20 not out).

Root 'in a really good place' after record-equalling century

Root is determined to enjoy every moment he has left playing Test cricket after joining Cook on a record-equalling 33 Test centuries for England.

The 33-year-old right-hander cemented his status as one of England's all-time greats with his 143 at Lord's, but is not ready to look back just yet.

"It is great," Root told Sky Sports. "I feel like there is a lot more cricket to play so we will see where we are at the end of it all.

"I am very much in a really good place at the minute, I am really enjoying everything, I have got a good balance of things.

"We are so fortunate to play the amount of Test cricket we do so we should enjoy every bit of it while we get the chance to do it.

"We are playing in a team that really enjoys the way we go about it so just trying to soak it up as much as you can, enjoy the journey, and I am sure at the end of it all I will be able to look back on it fondly."

Root arrived at the crease with England 42-2 after being made to bat first on losing the toss, but by the end of the day they had recovered to 358-7, with Atkinson unbeaten on 72 after his maiden Test half-century.

"Hopefully we can carry that on now and over 400 would be a really good total," Root said. "There were periods where it felt a lot better than others but through experience you figure out ways you are going to manage that."

