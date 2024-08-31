England vs Sri Lanka: Joe Root breaks Sir Alastair Cook's record for most Test centuries

Joe Root broke Alastair Cook's record for the most Test centuries for England during day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Root's first hundred came against New Zealand at Headingley in 2013 and 11 years later he stands alone as England's most prolific century-scorer in the game's longest format after bringing up his 34th ton on Saturday afternoon at Lord's.

The 33-year-old became the first player to make centuries in both innings at the Home of Cricket since Michael Vaughan's hundreds against the West Indies in 2004, following on from the 143 in the first innings which saw him equal Cook's record.

Joe Root's 34 Test centuries for England Score Opponent Venue Date 104 New Zealand Headingley May 2013 180 Australia Lord's July 2013 200no Sri Lanka Lord's June 2014 154no India Trent Bridge July 2014 149no India The Oval August 2014 182no West Indies St George's April 2015 134 Australia Sophia Gardens July 2015 130 Australia Trent Bridge August 2015 110 South Africa Wanderers January 2016 254 Pakistan Old Trafford July 2016 124 India Rajkot November 2016 190 South Africa Lord's July 2017 136 West Indies Edgbaston August 2017 125 India The Oval September 2018 124 Sri Lanka Kandy November 2018 122 West Indies Gros Islet February 2019 226 New Zealand Hamilton November 2019 228 Sri Lanka Galle January 2021 186 Sri Lanka Galle January 2021 218 India Chennai February 2021 109 India Trent Bridge August 2021 180no India Lord's August 2021 121 India Headingley August 2021 109 West Indies North Sound March 2022 153 West Indies Bridgetown March 2022 115no New Zealand Lord's June 2022 176 New Zealand Trent Bridge June 2022 142no India Edgbaston July 2022 153no New Zealand Basin Reserve February 2023 118no Australia Edgbaston June 2023 122no India Ranchi February 2024 122 West Indies Trent Bridge July 2024 143 Sri Lanka Lord's August 2024 103 Sri Lanka Lord's August 2024

Root (103) reached the feat in style by cutting Sri Lanka's right-arm pace bowler Lahiru Kumara (3-53) through the covers for four during the 53rd over of England's second innings.

It is the first time he has made two centuries in a single Test and it was also his fastest century to date, coming from 111 balls, and his seventh ton at Lord's.

Root was eventually dismissed after he holed Kumara out to deep square leg where Kamindu Mendis completed a catch to bring an end to his record-breaking innings after he helped England build a mighty lead of 482 over Sri Lanka.

Hussain: I've run out of words for Root

Former England captain Nasser Hussain on Joe Root's record-breaking century:

"I've run out of words for that young man, to be honest.

"He's just an incredible person, an incredible player, he's breaking all records.

"The way he gets his runs, he is just absolutely phenomenal. It's not just about breaking records, it's about entertaining crowds and batting with real poise and grace, and that's what he's done throughout his career.

"We know how difficult it is to get Test-match runs, but this lad makes it look so easy. It's not that easy - but he makes it look so easy."

Root plays like he's on autopilot

Former Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara on Sky Sports Cricket:

"It's incredible. Joe Root has been a Test batter to follow and to watch.

"He has an incredible run-scoring ability, incredible focus and once again you don't really feel how fast he scores runs and rotates strike and how quickly he gets to these hundreds.

"I think he will be happy but I think the happiest thing he will be about how he is batting so well and clearly.

"There's not much thinking. There's nothing that is frantic, the tempo of his innings is like he on autopilot.

"There's a feeling of being in complete control in any conditions against the attack.

"That is what will be really satisfying to him."

