England vs Sri Lanka: Joe Root breaks Sir Alastair Cook's record for most Test centuries

Saturday 31 August 2024 16:27, UK
Joe Root broke Alastair Cook's record for the most Test centuries for England during day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka.
Root's first hundred came against New Zealand at Headingley in 2013 and 11 years later he stands alone as England's most prolific century-scorer in the game's longest format after bringing up his 34th ton on Saturday afternoon at Lord's.
The 33-year-old became the first player to make centuries in both innings at the Home of Cricket since Michael Vaughan's hundreds against the West Indies in 2004, following on from the 143 in the first innings which saw him equal Cook's record.
|Score
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|104
|New Zealand
|Headingley
|May 2013
|180
|Australia
|Lord's
|July 2013
|200no
|Sri Lanka
|Lord's
|June 2014
|154no
|India
|Trent Bridge
|July 2014
|149no
|India
|The Oval
|August 2014
|182no
|West Indies
|St George's
|April 2015
|134
|Australia
|Sophia Gardens
|July 2015
|130
|Australia
|Trent Bridge
|August 2015
|110
|South Africa
|Wanderers
|January 2016
|254
|Pakistan
|Old Trafford
|July 2016
|124
|India
|Rajkot
|November 2016
|190
|South Africa
|Lord's
|July 2017
|136
|West Indies
|Edgbaston
|August 2017
|125
|India
|The Oval
|September 2018
|124
|Sri Lanka
|Kandy
|November 2018
|122
|West Indies
|Gros Islet
|February 2019
|226
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|November 2019
|228
|Sri Lanka
|Galle
|January 2021
|186
|Sri Lanka
|Galle
|January 2021
|218
|India
|Chennai
|February 2021
|109
|India
|Trent Bridge
|August 2021
|180no
|India
|Lord's
|August 2021
|121
|India
|Headingley
|August 2021
|109
|West Indies
|North Sound
|March 2022
|153
|West Indies
|Bridgetown
|March 2022
|115no
|New Zealand
|Lord's
|June 2022
|176
|New Zealand
|Trent Bridge
|June 2022
|142no
|India
|Edgbaston
|July 2022
|153no
|New Zealand
|Basin Reserve
|February 2023
|118no
|Australia
|Edgbaston
|June 2023
|122no
|India
|Ranchi
|February 2024
|122
|West Indies
|Trent Bridge
|July 2024
|143
|Sri Lanka
|Lord's
|August 2024
|103
|Sri Lanka
|Lord's
|August 2024
Root (103) reached the feat in style by cutting Sri Lanka's right-arm pace bowler Lahiru Kumara (3-53) through the covers for four during the 53rd over of England's second innings.
It is the first time he has made two centuries in a single Test and it was also his fastest century to date, coming from 111 balls, and his seventh ton at Lord's.
Root was eventually dismissed after he holed Kumara out to deep square leg where Kamindu Mendis completed a catch to bring an end to his record-breaking innings after he helped England build a mighty lead of 482 over Sri Lanka.
Former England captain Nasser Hussain on Joe Root's record-breaking century:
"I've run out of words for that young man, to be honest.
"He's just an incredible person, an incredible player, he's breaking all records.
"The way he gets his runs, he is just absolutely phenomenal. It's not just about breaking records, it's about entertaining crowds and batting with real poise and grace, and that's what he's done throughout his career.
"We know how difficult it is to get Test-match runs, but this lad makes it look so easy. It's not that easy - but he makes it look so easy."
Former Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara on Sky Sports Cricket:
"It's incredible. Joe Root has been a Test batter to follow and to watch.
"He has an incredible run-scoring ability, incredible focus and once again you don't really feel how fast he scores runs and rotates strike and how quickly he gets to these hundreds.
"I think he will be happy but I think the happiest thing he will be about how he is batting so well and clearly.
"There's not much thinking. There's nothing that is frantic, the tempo of his innings is like he on autopilot.
"There's a feeling of being in complete control in any conditions against the attack.
"That is what will be really satisfying to him."
