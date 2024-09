Women's T20 World Cup 2024 squads: England, Scotland, Australian, India, Sri Lanka, South Africa and more

Squads for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

England

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt.

Scotland

Image: Kathryn Bryce has skippered Scotland to the Women's T20 World Cup for the first time

Kathryn Bryce (captain), Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Saskia Horley, Lorna Jack-Brown, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater.

Australia

Alyssa Healy (captain), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Bangladesh

Still to be confirmed

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

New Zealand

Still to be confirmed

Pakistan

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan. Reserves: Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani.

South Africa

Still to be confirmed

Sri Lanka

Still to be confirmed

West Indies

Image: West Indies captain Hayley Matthews impressed for Welsh Fire during this year's Hundred tournament

Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor.

