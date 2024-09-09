England bowl Ireland out for 45 in record 275-run victory as Tammy Beaumont hits 150 in second ODI

England romped to a record 275-run victory over Ireland in the second ODI in Belfast, bowling their hosts out for just 45 to clinch a series win with one game to play.

Tammy Beaumont struck a magnificent 150, off 139 balls, at the top of the order as England posted 320-8 before their bowling attack tore through their Ireland batting line-up. Freya Kemp also contributed a brisk 65 off 47 deliveries, sharing in a century stand for the fourth wicket.

Beaumont's ton, containing 16 fours and one six, means the opener moves one clear of Nat Sciver-Brunt to top the all-time list for England in women's ODIs with 10.

Stand-in captain for the series Kate Cross (3-8) took the opening three wickets of Ireland's chase, including two in the first over of the innings, before fast bowler Lauren Filer (3-10) took the next three, with a double-strike of her own coming in the 10th over.

Left-armer Kemp (2-7) accounted for the only Ireland batter to contribute a score of note, Una Raymond-Hoey (22), while off-spinner Georgia Davis (2-19) wrapped up the innings after just 16.5 overs.

England's 275-run win is their largest margin of victory in terms of runs in women's ODIs, beating their previous best of 239 runs achieved against Denmark in 1993.

The result, which secures England the series, was is in stark contrast to their nervy four-wicket victory in Saturday's opening contest.

What's next?

The series concludes on Wednesday, also in Belfast, with the third ODI to get under way from 10.45am. There will then be two T20Is held on September 14 and 15 in Dublin. Stream cricket and more with NOW.

