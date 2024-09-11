England vs Australia: Travis Head sets tourists on way to solid victory over rivals in first T20I

England suffered a heavy defeat to rivals Australia in the first T20I after Travis Head hit a brilliant half-century at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton.

Australia's opener Head (51) launched a lethal assault on the hosts with a scintillating 19-ball fifty after being inserted to bat. He shared the crease with Matt Short (41) and shared an 86-run opening stand before the tourists collapsed to 179 all out.

England spinner Liam Livingstone (3-22) and fast bowler Jofra Archer (2-31) both took two wickets in the same number of balls to initiate a brilliant fightback which saw the Aussies lose their final seven wickets for 47 runs.

England vs Australia scorecard England 151 all out: Liam Livingstone 30, Phil Salt 20; Sean Abbott 3-28 Australia 179 all out: Travis Head 59, Matt Short 41; Liam Livingstone 3-22

England

Australia Friday 13th September 6:00pm

England's innings began in dramatic fashion after captain Phil Salt (20) was caught off a no-ball but the hosts managed to stumble to 46-3 by the end of the powerplay with debutant Jordan Cox contributing 17.

A partnership between from Liam Livingstone (37) and Sam Curran (18) worth 54 runs helped breathe life into England's innings before the pair were removed by Josh Hazlewood (2-32) and Sean Abbott (3-28) respectively.

England required a near-impossible 35 runs from the final over, and Australia completed a dominant 28-run victory as Abbott splayed Saqib Mahmood's stumps.

Australia go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series which continues in Cardiff at Sophia Gardens on Friday September 13, live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Travis Head hit an incredible 30 runs off Sam Curran's over as Australia made a blistering start against England.

England's bowlers provide box office entertainment

Head looked lethal at the crease as he whacked Curran (1-35) for 30 runs in the fifth over to motor Australia to 86-0 by the end of the powerplay before he top-edged a short ball from Mahmood (2-21) to Cox at deep square leg.

Australia’s skipper Mitchell Marsh (2) followed his team-mate four balls later when he was bowled by Adil Rashid (1-23) after playing across the wrong line.

Josh Inglis (37) helped to steady the ship with two boundaries and one six in his 29-run partnership with Short before Curran caught the latter at deep backward square.

Livingstone (3-22) took two wickets in two balls to trap Marcus Stoinis (10) lbw and have the dangerous Tim David depart for a golden duck to shift momentum into England’s favour.

Curran found Inglis’ off-stump with a slower delivery, the batter attempting to reverse-scoop as England continued their squeeze.

Archer followed Livingstone’s lead and bowled Abbott (4) and Xavier Bartlett (0) in consecutive deliveries to leave the tourists 172-8.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jofra Archer took two wickets in two balls before Saqib Mahmood bowled Cameron Green at the start of the 19th over as England fought back against Australia in the first IT20.

Mahmood completed the team hat-trick with an impeccable yorker that crushed Cameron Green’s (13) stumps and Australia's innings ended three balls short of their quota when Zampa (5) was run out by Cox to leave Josh Hazlewood (2no) stranded.

Australia keep England batters at bay

England’s innings began in equally dramatic fashion when captain Salt (20) was caught off Bartlett’s (1-26) no-ball as the hosts trudged to 46-3 by the end of the powerplay.

Will Jacks (6) was the first back to the dugout after he holed out to deep backward square before Salt and Cox smashed 18 off Hazlewood’s over to counter-attack.

David completed a spectacular catch sprinting backwards to cling on to a steepler from Cox ,while Salt pulled to Short in the deep to end the powerplay.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia's Tim David took a sensational catch as Jordan Cox departed for 17 on his England debut.

Leg-spinner Zampa (2-20) dislodged debutant Jacob Bethell’s (2) leg-stump with a brilliant delivery that skidded on and went through the left-hander’s defences to leave the hosts on 68-4 after 10 overs.

Livingstone added much-needed resistance, collecting 17 runs off a Stoinis (1-30) over, and he was supported by Curran to drag England from a precarious 52-4 to 108-6. However, the England pair departed in the space of four balls.

Zampa caught Curran at backward square whilst Hazlewood claimed the prized scalp of Livingstone who inside-edged on to his stumps leaving the hosts on 108-6.

Jamie Overton (15) briefly added to England's tally with back-to-back boundaries off Green (1-14) but was bowled by Zampa to further dent their hopes.

Green took a stunning grab to dismiss Rashid (7) while running backwards, leaving England on 142-9 as the crowd began to lose hope and head home.

Requiring 35 runs off the final over, Mahmood (12) smashed Abbott for six over long-on as the remaining crowd cheered but the England pacer was bowled the next delivery to seal the deal.

Salt: We could have taken partnerships deeper

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Phil Salt admits his side were outplayed in the opening T20 against Australia but he's nevertheless optimistic they can bounce back in the series.

England captain Phil Salt:

"They played well, fair play.

"Head came out swinging in the powerplay and gave them a head start. He has done that all over the place the last couple of years, so we're very aware of what he can do and what they can do.

"We dragged it back quite nicely in the middle but, in the later stages of the game - needing 50 off 30 - we were just a few too many wickets down.

"They bowled well, put the ball in the right areas. At times I felt we could have taken partnerships deeper, but this is cricket."

Marsh: Head a special talent

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh:

"[Travis] Head and [Matt] Short, I thought they both started amazingly.

"Head is a special talent and we were certainly on course for a score above 200. We tried our best after that... it's certainly nice to start the series with a win.

"We're very lucky to have guys like [Josh] Hazlewood and [Adam] Zampa in our team - especially for some of the young guys in our group to learn off."

Watch England vs Australia live on Sky Sports Cricket this September as the sides meet in three T20 internationals and five one-day internationals.

The second T20I is at Sophia Gardens on Friday September 13 with coverage from 6pm ahead of the first ball at 6.30pm.