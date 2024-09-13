England and Australia are primed for a show-stopping finale after youngsters take control of the attack

England pulled off a dramatic three-wicket victory over Australia in the second T20I to level the three-match series at 1-1 and also showed the depth of their talent pool with youngsters Jacob Bethell and Brydon Carse starring.

Bethell (44) featured in a 90-run partnership with Liam Livingstone (87), hitting Adam Zampa (0-37) for three boundaries and a six in the 15th over.

In the absence of the rested Jofra Archer, Carse (2-21) staked his claim by dismissing Australia's dangerman Travis Head (31) and removing Tim David for just one.

Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh was absent from the scene with illness while fast bowler Josh Hazelwood was also being rested. This opened up a spot for 22-year-old Jake Fraser-McGurk (50) who impressed with a half-century.

However, with the series now in the balance, questions were raised about which players will be fit for the third and final match on Sunday at 2.30pm, live on Sky Sports.

"There's a series to win and I think it's really important that they play the game as is," said Kumar Sangakkara on Sky Sports.

"They might have a few injury concerns and might want to rest a few players due to that but with the series on the line and a lot being talked about your best players representing your country, I mean there's the T20 Blast Final on Saturday and you don't have many of the England stars participating in such an important final, so if they are being held back to play, I would sincerely hope that the best team is put out.

"That's what the players deserve, it's what the game deserves, the crowd deserves. You can have all your planning and resting and rotation but the quality of the side can't be undermined.

"That's the whole point of having depth in your squad and the way England and Australia go about selecting their side, they have enough depth to put out their best sides."

Livingstone marked his 50th T20I for England with a memorable half-century that contained six boundaries and five sixes in a show-stopping performance at Sophia Gardens.

Captain Salt led the charge with his 39 at the top off the order alongside his fellow opener Will Jacks who added 12 but after Livingstone was dismissed after levelling the scores, it was left to Adil Rashid (1no) to take his guard and do the honours of hitting the winning runs.

With the series now levelled, the Old Trafford match has all the ingredients to be a spectacle.

"It's more than ruthless now, it's 1-1 and it's Australia against England. I don't care what game it is, you want to win the series," said former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

"Thinking about the sides, Archer comes back into mine and [Reece] Topley is probably the one that has to go.

"He's been a staple in that side for such a long time but with Carse being impressive maybe Topley has to go.

"Australia definitely have to bring Hazlewood back in, they can't get him back him quick enough, and there's two full-strength games in game three. Let's see who comes out on top."

'Not many can take down Zampa but Bethell did'

When Bethell smashed Zampa all around the ground for boundaries, the Australian spinner looked bewildered.

Not only was it a terrific sign of what 20-year-old Bethell has to offer English cricket in the future, but he was doing it against one of Australia's best players.

Bethell hit four boundaries and three sixes on his way to a well-made 44 but was bowled by Matthew Short after failing to execute his attempted reverse sweep.

"Bethell is a real talent, the way he took down Zampa, there's not many that can do that, really pleased for him," Salt said.

"He put on an incredible performance and what Livy [Livingstone] did was second to none.

"We all know he's capable of that, the way he paced the innings and took their best bowler down."

Livingstone added: "Bethell is an incredible talent. He's got a great head on young shoulders. He's such an exciting talent.

"He's a fearless kid and to play like that is pretty special."

The T20I leg of the white-ball series concludes at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, followed by the first of five ODIs which takes place four days later in Nottingham.

