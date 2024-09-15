England vs Australia: Hosts forced into draw after third T20I abandoned without a ball being bowled

England were forced to draw their T20I series against Australia after persistent rain in Manchester abandoned the third and final match at Old Trafford without a ball being bowled.

England levelled the three-match T20I series 1-1 at Cardiff after a brilliant cameo from Liam Livingstone (87) and 20-year-old Jacob Bethell (44) after Australia beat them convincingly in the opener.

Constant rain in Manchester denied England the chance of beating their rivals in the T20I series as the focus now shifts to the ODI games, live on Sky Sports.

England's captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the ODI leg due to his calf injury, with Harry Brook stepping up to deputise.

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who has impressed during the T20 series with scores of 37 and 87 in the first and second T20I respectively will replace Buttler in the squad after initially being left out.

Image: England's squad for the ODI series

Livingstone: Hopefully I've proven I can bat higher up

Player of the Series, Liam Livingstone, on Sky Sports Cricket:

"I've enjoyed being a bit more involved, getting a chance with both the bat and ball with some of the boys being away so I'm back enjoying my cricket.

"It's been a different environment and I've just really enjoyed my cricket.

"I want to try and be involved as much as I can in the game. I haven't always been able to do that lower down the order. I've tried to do it to the best of my ability.

"I'll bat wherever I'm told to bat. I want to play for England for as long as I can but hopefully I've proven that higher up the order is better for me."

Marsh: Touring England as an Australian team is always fun

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh on Sky Sports Cricket:

"It would have been nice to finish with a match today. Both teams have played really good cricket throughout and moving on to the ODI now.

"We all know what an exciting talent Jake Fraser-McGurk is. We gave people different roles throughout and it's been exciting.

"We've got a few guys who will come back in at some stage. It's amazing to see young guys playing for Australia.

"Touring England as an Australian team is always fun and we still have a few weeks to go."

Salt: I've enjoyed the added responsibility

England captain Phil Salt on Sky Sports Cricket:

"I'm very proud of this team. When you lose the first one you're always under pressure and we came back harder.

"When we get on top we can really put our foot down. I think the Aussies found it hard to defend in Cardiff.

"We want to win a bilateral series, the more time we spend together as a group, the better we'll be as a team when those big tournaments come around."

Speaking about his role as captain, Salt said: "I've enjoyed it, it's different, it's the first time in an England shirt I've had to look at the game differently but I've enjoyed the added responsibility."

England vs Australia schedule - all games live on Sky Sports

1st ODI (September 19) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start)

- Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start) 2nd ODI (September 21) - Headingley, Leeds (11am start)

- Headingley, Leeds (11am start) 3rd ODI (September 24) - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start)

- Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start) 4th ODI (September 27) - Lord's, London (12.30pm start)

- Lord's, London (12.30pm start) 5th ODI (September 29) - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11am start)

