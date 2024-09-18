FREE STREAM: Surrey vs Durham in the County Championship LIVE!

You can watch Surrey vs Durham in the County Championship via the free stream below from 10.30am on Wednesday September 18
Wednesday 18 September 2024 10:20, UK
Watch a free stream of Surrey's crucial match against Durham in Division One of the County Championship.
Surrey sit first and are looking to solidify top spot with Somerset right on their tails in second..
They head into day two trailing Durham by 210 runs with 10 wickets in hand on 52-0.
Durham, who were dismissed for 262 in their first innings, currently sit fifth and will be looking to overtake fourth-placed Essex as the Championship hots up and the season nears its end.
There are just two matches left in the 2024 season, with the race for the championship set to go right down to the wire.
