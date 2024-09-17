England vs Australia: Jamie Smith relishing in opportunity to face rivals for the first time

England's wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith is relishing the opportunity to play against rivals Australia for the first time after having a successful maiden Test summer.

Smith has only played two ODI's for England and made his debut against Ireland in September 2023. After starring with the bat and gloves during the Test series' against the West Indies and Sri Lanka, the 24-year-old has been brought back into the white-ball set up.

England and Australia face each other in a five-match ODI series which starts on Thursday at Trent Bridge, live on Sky Sports. The T20 leg preceding the one-day series was forced into a draw after the third and final game in Manchester was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

Lancashire right-armer Saqib Mahmood has also been added to the 50-over squad. The 27-year-old combined with Jofra Archer to take a team hat-trick during England's 28-run defeat to Australia in the first T20 in Southampton.

"It's extremely exciting whenever you play Australia. It will be my first time so it's very exciting," said Smith speaking on Sky Sports News.

"That sort of rivalry brings out the best cricket. It's really exciting to be a part of the ODI stuff. I've not really played too much in this format but to get some more international experience is really important.

"To be included is a really big achievement and for it to be against Australia is great.

"It's always the rivalry that's talked about so it will be exciting to play these games against them and let's see where we get to."

England's captain Jos Buttler, who didn't feature in the T20 series, has also been ruled out of the ODI's due to a calf injury with Harry Brook in line to deputise.

It will be the first time Brook leads England having previously captained Northern Superchargers during The Hundred this year.

"He [Brook] is a fantastic player and he's already shown that," added Smith.

"In the last couple of years he has already shown how good a player he is for England and I think his attacking nature and the messaging that he'll send to us will be to go out, be positive and enjoy ourselves.

"Hopefully we can entertain the people for these five games."

Smith amassed 207 runs during the West Indies Test series in July where he made his debut, finishing third-highest run-scorer behind Joe Root's 297 and Ollie Pope's 239.

During the Sri Lanka series last month, Smith totalled 280 runs, including his maiden Test century.

The Surrey player has credited the ultra-positive environment cultivated under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes' leadership for his achievements.

“I've said it before, I think the environment you get brought in to gives you a lot of confidence," Smith said.

"You can go out, play your natural game and be quite aggressive. I think it suits my style of play so it was enjoyable to be part of it and hopefully this environment is the same.

"You see the number of people that have come in and made their debuts and really taking it by storm.

"Look at Gus Atkinson and the way he came in and dominated the summer. It gives people a lot of confidence to go and play their own way and be their own person as well which is the main thing."

"It's been a pretty good summer, it’s everything you dream for as a boy growing up," he added.

"The two games I played seem like a long while ago now even though it was only a year.

"I feel like a lot has come and gone by then and I've gained a lot more experience and confidence from Test cricket.

"Playing against Australia is going to be really exciting and I'm looking to push on."

England vs Australia schedule - all games live on Sky Sports

1st ODI (September 19) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start)

- Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start) 2nd ODI (September 21) - Headingley, Leeds (11am start)

- Headingley, Leeds (11am start) 3rd ODI (September 24) - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start)

- Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start) 4th ODI (September 27) - Lord's, London (12.30pm start)

- Lord's, London (12.30pm start) 5th ODI (September 29) - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11am start)

