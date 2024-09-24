England vs Australia: Harry Brook hits maiden ODI hundred as hosts keep series alive with third ODI win in Durham

Harry Brook struck a magnificent maiden one-day international century as the England captain guided his side to a 46-run win (DLS) over Australia in the third ODI in Durham.

Chasing 305 to win, Brook's match-winning 110 off 94 balls contained 13 boundaries and two sixes, leading an England recovery from 11-2 inside three overs.

Will Jacks (84 off 82) also played his part, putting on 156 for the third wicket, the pair blasting to all parts an Australian attack that desperately missed front-line leg-spinner Adam Zampa, out due to illness.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia change their plan of attack to Will Jacks and it works as he picks out the fielder at deep third

Cameron Green picked up Jacks and Jamie Smith (7) in quick succession to a couple of short balls but there was to be no late wobble from the home side, with Liam Livingstone tonking a quickfire 30 not out off 20 balls.

With England cruising to victory - needing 51 off 74 balls - the rain arrived and sadly denied Brook the chance to see his side over the line, but victory was at least confirmed on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, keeping the series alive as Australia lead 2-1 with two games to play.

Earlier, after Brook won the toss and elected to bowl, England's seamers probed away impressively in helpful conditions to reduce Australia to 47-2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England have an early breakthrough as Adil Rashid catches Matt Short out in the deep!

Jofra Archer (2-67) - back in for Olly Stone after being rested for the second ODI at Headingley - picked up Matthew Short (14), while Brydon Carse (1-55) added Mitchell Marsh (24) with a beauty, a ball after being smashed by the Australian skipper for six.

But for all England threatened, they failed to deliver the number of wickets that their efforts perhaps deserved. Steve Smith saw a tight lbw decision to Matthew Potts (0-48) overturned on review, while Carse bowled Green on a 'free hit' that briefly had the crowd excited.

On single figures at the time, Smith and Green made the most of their good fortune, putting on 84 for the third wicket, with England struggling to make up 10 overs out of their fifth bowling options of Jacob Bethell, Jacks and Livingstone, with spin not proving hugely effective on the flat Durham deck.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Two wickets in two overs for England as Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green are both caught out!

All three of the part-time spinners proved expensive, so it was a huge bonus for England when Bethell and Jacks bagged the wickets of Green (42) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) respectively in the space of four balls.

Smith continued on through to a 71-ball half-century - his 34th in ODI cricket - but was finally sent packing for 60 as Carse claimed a spectacular diving catch at deep square-leg.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Smith can't quite believe it as Brydon Carse makes a spectacular diving catch to take a huge wicket for England!

At that stage, Australia were limping along somewhat at 172-5 in the 35th over, but Alex Carey - just as he had done at Headingley in crunching 74 in the second ODI - pitched in with another vital knock to fire the visitors up above 300.

The wicketkeeper struck an unbeaten 77 off 65 deliveries, sharing in fifty partnerships with both Glenn Maxwell (30 off 25) and Aaron Hardie (44 off 26) as Australia's lower order enjoyed themselves against an increasingly ragged England attack - 104 added in the final 10 overs.

The hosts carried that sloppiness over into the start of their chase as both openers departed to soft dismissals inside the first three overs - Phil Salt out for a duck when chipping one straight to mid-wicket, before Mitchell Starc (2-63) also saw off Ben Duckett (8) as he slapped one to backward point.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia take two early wickets in the first three overs as Ben Duckett and Phil Salt are caught cold

The early breakthroughs brought Jacks and Brook together and the two 25-year-olds - with only a combined 28 ODI caps between them - played a couple of classy, intelligent knocks in a sublime century stand.

The pair, on numerous occasions, picked up over-opening boundaries before sensibly ticking things over for the final five balls, keeping England comfortably ahead of the rate.

Sadly Jacks would be denied a maiden ODI ton of his own as he miscued a Green short ball down to deep third, and while the bouncer ploy also did for Smith, Brook would have his hundred moment to see England into a winning position for when the rain came.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Labuschagne almost pulls off an incredible boundary catch but the 12th man gets in his way and is greeted with a death stare from the Australian

England vs Australia schedule - all games live on Sky Sports

1st ODI (September 19) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham - Australia won by seven wickets

- Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 2nd ODI (September 21) - Headingley, Leeds - Australia won by 68 runs

- Headingley, Leeds - 3rd ODI (September 24) - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham - England won by 46 runs (DLS)

- Seat Unique Riverside, Durham - England won by 46 runs (DLS) 4th ODI (September 27) - Lord's, London (12.30pm start)

- Lord's, London (12.30pm start) 5th ODI (September 29) - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11am start)

Watch the fourth ODI between England and Australia at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12pm on Friday, September 27 (first ball, 12.30pm). You can also stream contract-free with NOW.