England vs Australia: Will Jacks says new-look ODI side are 'progressing every game' despite inexperience in 50-over format

Will Jacks believes England's new-look ODI side are "progressing" but their inexperienced side needs time to get to grips with the 50-over format.

Jacks played a key role in England's third ODI win over Australia on Tuesday night that keeps the five-match series alive heading into the fourth match at Lord's on Friday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12pm (first ball, 12.30pm).

Jacks hit a brilliant 84 as he and centurion Harry Brook led the hosts to a rain-affected win in Durham.

"We're very happy with the win and I'm very pleased for Harry as well," Jacks said on Wednesday.

"He's openly said he's struggled to find the right tempo in 50-over cricket but that was the perfect innings. We're growing together as a team and this is a good stepping stone in that."

Without seasoned campaigners like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali in England's squad, they are relying on a new generation to carry the torch. But many are lacking experience in playing 50-over cricket, with T20 and The Hundred the dominant the shorter formats domestically.

Neither Jacks nor Brook have featured in county cricket's 50-over One-Day Cup since 2019.

"With the lack of 50-over cricket that we play now, finding that tempo can be difficult," Jacks added.

"Of course it is difficult. The schedule only allows what it allows and that's for people above us [to determine]. We just go where we're told.

"I think when you're leading up to a major event, you are going to play more, but with the way TV is... no, that's out of our control.

"This is our first time together as a squad, so it's going to take time to get there but we're progressing every game and hopefully when we come back next time we'll be one step further along."

Despite his lack of miles on the clock - just 32 List A appearances in the six years since making his debut - Jacks has shown a liking for the one-day arena.

Tuesday's knock was his fourth half-century in 10 ODIs and his second in a week in his new position at number three.

That slot has belonged to Root for most of the past decade and the country's record century-maker - rested ahead of the Test tour of Pakistan in October - is expected to eventually reclaim the position in time for the Champions Trophy in February.

"Who knows what's going to happen there?" Jacks said. "Rooty is England's best ever batter in 50-over cricket. You can't say any more about what he does.

"What will be, will be. I just have to try and win games when I can. This one was nice and I'd like to have a few more of those.

"We're all just trying to win games, do as well as we can on any given day. For me it's just giving it everything I can.

"I'm pretty relaxed about that. I'm just really enjoying playing for England and every opportunity to put the shirt on."

