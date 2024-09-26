England vs Australia: Liam Livingstone scores historic half-century as England dominate Australia in 186-run win

Liam Livingstone made history with the quickest ODI half-century at Lord's as England cruised to a 186-run win over Australia in the fourth ODI, levelling the series at 2-2.

After England were put into bat by Australia, Livingstone came in late and was given just 8.4 overs to get to work and made it count, seven sixes and three fours coming from his innings, his 50 arriving from just 25 deliveries, and his unbeaten 62 a sensational show.

His eye-catching display was summed up by the final over of the innings, Mitchell Starc (0-70) being sent for four sixes and a four, helping set a new record of 12 sixes at Lord's by one team.

There were also vital contributions from Ben Duckett (64) and captain Harry Brook (87), England posting the biggest score seen on this ground in ODI cricket.

Set a challenging target of 313 to win the match and series overall, Australia got off to a strong start but then fell apart, six wickets falling in seven overs as Brydon Carse (3-36), Jofra Archer (2-33), and Matthew Potts (4-38) made their mark, the visitors ultimately only able to get 126 runs on the board before being bowled out.

The five-match series will now be decided on Sunday in Bristol.

Livingstone steals the show with record-breaking 50

After a rain delay lasting more than two hours, play was reduced to 39 overs per side, England taking their time to grow into the innings, depleted time and a pitch that had movement making them work hard.

Australia struck early on, Phil Salt (22) falling to Josh Hazlewood (1-40) and Will Jacks (10) to skipper Mitch Marsh (1-27), putting England on 72-2 after 14 overs and with work to do.

From there though two early stars came to the fore, firstly opener Duckett who cantered to his half-century from 51 balls with four fours and one six, Brook partnering him in fine fashion.

During Duckett building a strong partnership with Brook, there was some classic Lord's wicketkeeper drama, Josh Inglis making a big appeal thinking he had caught Brook behind in the 17th over. But an umpire review showed it was grounded and boos rang around the home of cricket.

Following the keeper drama and Duckett's dismissal at the hands of Adam Zampa (2-66) in the 23rd over, Brook continued to score with sensational ease as he continued his fine form from the third ODI at Durham, bringing up his fourth ODI fifty in just 37 deliveries.

Although it looked like Brook would be romping to his second ODI hundred in the space of two matches, a sensational catch from Glenn Maxwell (1-30) on the boundary from a Zampa ball saw him walk for 87, 11 fours and a six coming in a brilliant knock.

With England 232-4, Jamie Smith (39) then fell to a Maxwell delivery, leaving England with seven overs and five wickets to up their score by as much as possible.

Livingstone took that as opportunity to play with aggressive freedom and put in an unbelievable assault, 62 runs with seven sixes delighting the crowd, even the most experienced death bowler in Starc unable to stop him scoring as he helped set a formidable target of 313.

Score Summary: England win by 186 runs England: Ben Duckett (64), Harry Brook (87), Liam Livingstone (62); Brydon Carse (3-36), Jofra Archer (2-33), Matthew Potts (4-38) Australia: Adam Zampa (2-66)

Potts, Carse, and Archer strike as Australia's batters flounder

It was assumed that Australia would come out all guns blazing after being set a tough required run rate and they got off to a flying start, Mitch Marsh (28) and Travis Head (34) quickly reaching 66-0 after the eight-over powerplay - the highest ever at Lord's from a visiting team.

Despite their exceptional start, England kept attacking and found their moment to strike, six wickets falling for just 28 runs in the space of 43 deliveries.

After the ever-dangerous Head was bowled by a brilliant Carse ball, Potts took his moment to take out Steve Smith (10), a jaffa from Archer then removing the Australian skipper in the 12th over.

Carse then continued to bowl beautiful deliveries and was rewarded when he added two more in the 15th over for his three-fer, sending Josh Inglis (8) and Marnus Labuschagne (4) walking.

The 16th over then continued the onslaught, Archer sending Maxwell (0) off for a duck with Australia decimated on 96-6.

Potts then decided it was his moment to shine, removing Sean Abbott (10) in the 22nd over then both Alex Carey (13) and Adam Zampa (0) in the 24th, leaving Australia floundering on 122-9.

It was then left to experienced spinner Adil Rashid (1-11) to wrap things up and claim his 50th ODI wicket, bowling Josh Haazlewood (0) and securing England's 186-run win.

After winning 14 ODIs in a row, Australia have now been inflicted two defeats in a row by England.

Marsh: We were outplayed | Brook: We bowled beautifully

Player of the Match and England's captain Harry Brook:

"We've taken all the positives and the momentum and brought them here.

"Duckett, we know how good he is at the top and is extremely hard to bowl to.

"Livingstone, we know what he's capable of and he showed that tonight.

"We just identify the times we need to apply pressure.

"They bowled beautifully and on an interesting wicket they smashed the lengths beautifully.

"Archer was bowling quick with a bit of swing and seam. Hopefully we can see more of that going forward."

Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh:

"We were a bit off today but fair play to England they put us under pressure.

"They outplayed us today.

"Probably a bit above-par but Liam Livingstone played a gem of an inning.

"You need a couple of big partnerships in a run chase like that and a couple guys to get going.

"England bowled well. That's cricket.

"Bristol will be a great experience, England have come back strongly."

