Alex Carey set for Lord's return as Mitchell Marsh says Australia have 'moved on' from Ashes Test drama of last year

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh says his side have moved on from the dramatic scenes of last year's Ashes Test at Lord's as they get set to return to the ground.

England and Australia's white-ball teams lock horns again on Friday in the fourth ODI of their five-match series - live on Sky Sports Cricket from midday (first ball, 12.30pm) - with the Home of Cricket playing host.

England

Australia Friday 27th September 12:00pm

It's just over a year since a fiery Ashes Test between the two sides at Lord's saw Alex Carey - expected to feature for Australia again on Friday - stump Jonny Bairstow in controversial fashion, prompting some unsavoury scenes between spectators and some visiting players in the Long Room.

An MCC member was ultimately banned for life for his involvement, while two more were suspended for "abusive, offensive or inappropriate behaviour or language" toward Australia players.

Asked if there had been any discussion over last year's events ahead of their return, Marsh told reporters on Thursday: "No, there hasn't. We've really moved on from that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A fired-up Stuart Broad took it to the Australian team after Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping in the 2023 Lord's Ashes Test

"I think there's always excitement playing at Lord's. It's the greatest ground in the world, bar the WACA, of course - the history and the tradition here, it's always a fantastic place to play.

"Obviously these things happen in Ashes Test matches. There's not a series that goes by that doesn't have some sort of drama."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Broad wasn’t shy in sharing with Alex Carey what he thought of him, following Bairstow’s stumping

Carey struggled for runs over the remainder of last year's Ashes, managing a top score of 28 over the final four Tests as the spotlight shone on him after his involvement in Bairstow's stumping.

But the Australia wicketkeeper has impressed on his return to these shores in the ODI series, hitting 74 in a winning cause in the second ODI at Headingley, before top-scoring again with an unbeaten 77 in the third ODI in Durham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Australia's win over England in the second ODI at Headingley

Asked if last year's Ashes controversy was proving a motivating factor, Marsh said: "I don't think that's in his character.

"But Alex certainly loves playing in England. We all do.

"The fans are always incredible, and it's always a tough challenge playing against England, so I think he's just wrapped to be back here playing for Australia."

Australia lead 2-1 in the series heading into the final two matches, with Marsh adding that two key players missing in their third ODI defeat - Travis Head and Adam Zampa - "will hopefully both be back" fit to return at Lord's.

England pacer Potts exploring ways to reach 'peak speed'

As for England, front-line seamer Matthew Potts has revealed he is "exploring the boundaries" of his bowling, looking to add an extra yard of pace in a bid to become regular in the ODI side.

Entrusted with the new ball as part of this ODI series against Australia, Potts has been their most economical bowler and demonstrated his threat in the second match at Headingley, in particular, when bowling star batter Steve Smith through the gate.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matthew Potts removes Steve Smith's off stump during the second ODI against Australia at Headingley

Potts, who has taken a respectable 28 wickets at an average of 29.32 in eight Tests in two years - all in home conditions - hopes that adding a bit more zip without sacrificing accuracy can aid his England future.

"Ball speed obviously translates in different conditions," Potts told reporters on Thursday. "That's not rocket science. You need a little bit extra in other places.

"I think one of my key assets is control, but it's about exploring the boundaries in which I can keep control and try and find my peak speed.

"As you push your average speed up, your peak speed should generally go up as well. I'll try to keep up at 84-85mph consistently throughout the day."

The 25-year-old is also aware he has one of the best in the business on hand for advice, with England's record wicket-taker James Anderson among the Test backroom staff for the foreseeable future.

"Nobody's a robot," he said. "It's always going to feel different some days, but just trying little things out and seeing where it gets me. There's no real correct formula to how to do it.

"But it's an awesome experience to have so much knowledge in the dressing room. Being able to tap into that knowledge whenever you want, he [Anderson] gives it freely."

England vs Australia schedule - all games live on Sky Sports

Watch the fourth ODI between England and Australia at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12pm on Friday September 27 (first ball, 12.30pm) and stream contract-free with NOW.