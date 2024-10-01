Zak Crawley: England opener extends Kent contract to end of 2025 season

Zak Crawley: "I absolutely love playing for my county and it was another easy decision to stay here for a further year"; the England opener, who missed the Sri Lanka Test series with a broken finger, is set to return for the three-match tour of Pakistan, which starts on Monday
Tuesday 1 October 2024 13:38, UK
England Test opener Zak Crawley has signed a contract extension with his county club Kent that runs through to the end of the 2025 season.
The 26-year-old Kent academy product made his debut in 2017 and has registered 147 appearances for the county to date, scoring more than 6,000 runs.
That has included 10 centuries, most recently a 238 against Somerset in a Vitality County Championship match in May.
"I absolutely love playing for my county and it was another easy decision to stay here for a further year," Crawley said.
"I'm looking forward to being available for Kent as much as I can next year and putting in performances wearing the White Horse in multiple formats."
Kent director of cricket Simon Cook said: "When he's available, Zak elevates our top-order batting and he is of course a great role model for our young batters despite himself only being 26.
"I'm delighted that Zak has extended his Kent contract for a further year as we begin to plan for the 2025 season and beyond."
Crawley is set to return to the England fold later this month, having been named in the touring squad for the three-Test series in Pakistan.
The Kent batter missed the series against Sri Lanka at the back end of the summer, replaced by Dan Lawrence at the top of the order, after sustaining a broken finger in the third-Test win over West Indies at Edgbaston.
England's tour of Pakistan commences with the first Test in Multan on Monday.
Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Jordan Cox (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).
The Pakistan Cricket Board have announced the full match schedule for the men's Test series against England in October.
The three-Test tour begins in Multan for the first Test that will take place from October 7-11. The second Test remains in Multan following a revised plan from October 15-19.
The third Test will be in Rawalpindi from October 24-28.
The series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 and will be the second time the England men's team have played a Test series in Pakistan in the last two years, with England having won the last series 3-0 in December 2022.
