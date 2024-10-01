Zak Crawley: England opener extends Kent contract to end of 2025 season

England Test opener Zak Crawley has signed a contract extension with his county club Kent that runs through to the end of the 2025 season.

The 26-year-old Kent academy product made his debut in 2017 and has registered 147 appearances for the county to date, scoring more than 6,000 runs.

That has included 10 centuries, most recently a 238 against Somerset in a Vitality County Championship match in May.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I absolutely love playing for my county and it was another easy decision to stay here for a further year," Crawley said.

"I'm looking forward to being available for Kent as much as I can next year and putting in performances wearing the White Horse in multiple formats."

Image: Crawley hit a massive 238 against Somerset in a Vitality County Championship match in May

Kent director of cricket Simon Cook said: "When he's available, Zak elevates our top-order batting and he is of course a great role model for our young batters despite himself only being 26.

"I'm delighted that Zak has extended his Kent contract for a further year as we begin to plan for the 2025 season and beyond."

Crawley is set to return to the England fold later this month, having been named in the touring squad for the three-Test series in Pakistan.

The Kent batter missed the series against Sri Lanka at the back end of the summer, replaced by Dan Lawrence at the top of the order, after sustaining a broken finger in the third-Test win over West Indies at Edgbaston.

England's tour of Pakistan commences with the first Test in Multan on Monday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Stokes reflects on England's successful Test summer

England squad to tour Pakistan

Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Jordan Cox (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

England's 2024 tour of Pakistan - series schedule:

The Pakistan Cricket Board have announced the full match schedule for the men's Test series against England in October.

First Test, Multan - October 7-11

Second Test, Multan - October 15-19

Third Test, Rawalpindi - October 24-28

The three-Test tour begins in Multan for the first Test that will take place from October 7-11. The second Test remains in Multan following a revised plan from October 15-19.

The third Test will be in Rawalpindi from October 24-28.

The series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 and will be the second time the England men's team have played a Test series in Pakistan in the last two years, with England having won the last series 3-0 in December 2022.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more