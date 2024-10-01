PCA player of the year: Liam Dawson and Kathryn Bryce claim 2024 men's and women's accolades

Liam Dawson is the cinch Professional Cricketers' Association men's player of the year, while Scotland's Kathryn Bryce becomes the first non-English recipient of the women's award.

Dawson averaged nearly 60 with the bat and 25 with his left-arm spin in the Vitality County Championship for Hampshire to win the award

The 34-year-old beat England duo Joe Root and Gus Atkinson, and Glamorgan batter Colin Ingram to the trophy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Winner of the cinch PCA men's player of the year Liam Dawson says he is 'delighted' to win the award but reveals he believes his international days 'are probably gone'

"The other nominees are all brilliant players, and I didn't expect this, so to win the award is a very proud moment," said Dawson, who took 71 wickets and scored 1,280 runs across all formats this year.

"I was very surprised, but I am delighted. It's a real highlight of my career."

Bryce, meanwhile, underpinned The Blaze's triumphant campaign in the Charlotte Edwards Cup as their leading run-scorer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all five of Kathryn Bryce's wickets as she bowled the Manchester Originals to victory over the Northern Superchargers

She claimed the PCA prize ahead of Hollie Armitage, Paige Scholfield and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

"It's a massive honour to win this trophy knowing that it's been voted for by fellow players," said Bryce, who scored 1,650 runs and took 51 wickets this year.

"I want to keep playing as much cricket as I can in different places around the world, if I can play half as well as this for the years to come hopefully I'll have a good career."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Mark Butcher hailed Jamie Smith's summer for England after his quickfire 50 against Sri Lanka on day three of the third Test

England and Surrey wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and South East Stars seamer Ryana MacDonald-Gay have been respectively named the men's and women's young player of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Winner of the cinch PCA women's young player of the year Ryana MacDonald-Gay says winning the award is 'a dream come true' and her taste of international cricket 'has made me hungrier'

Former England and Glamorgan batter Matthew Maynard collected an outstanding contribution award for his work with the Tom Maynard Trust, which closed this summer after 12 years, plus completing a walk from John O'Groats to Land's End to raise money for the Cricketers' Trust and Help for Heroes.

James Anderson received a special merit award after bringing his England career, in which he took 704 Test wickets, a record for a non-spinner, to an end this summer, while Neil Bainton and Anna Harris won umpiring awards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking to Sky Sports James Cole from the PCA Awards red carpet Jacob Bethell explains why he thinks young cricketers flourish on the international stage

Watch every match of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports, starting with the tournament opener between Bangladesh and Scotland on Thursday October 3 in Sharjah and concluding with the final in Dubai on Sunday October 20. Also stream with NOW.