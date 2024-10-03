Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama banned for one year due to anti-corruption breach

Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been banned from all forms of cricket for one year, with the last six months suspended, for breaching the sport's anti-corruption code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have confirmed.

In August, the ICC charged Jayawickrama for failing to report an approach to fix matches and obstructing an investigation.

The governing body said the 26-year-old was approached to fix international matches and was asked to approach another player to fix matches in the 2021 season of the Lanka Premier League.

The ICC have said Jayawickrama had admitted to being in breach of the anti-corruption code.

"As a result of the admission, Jayawickrama has accepted a sanction of a one-year period of ineligibility, of which the last six months are suspended," the ICC said.

Jaywawickrama made his international debut in April 2021, taking 11 wickets in his first test against Bangladesh.

He played five test matches, five one-day internationals and five Twenty20 internationals, but has not played for Sri Lanka since June 2022.

Pakistan vs England schedule - live on Sky Sports

First Test: Multan - October 7-11

Second Test: Multan - October 15-19

Third Test: Rawalpindi - October 24-28

Every match from the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup is also live on Sky Sports from October 3-20 with Australia aiming for a third straight title and seventh overall, and England seeking to triumph for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2009.

Watch the first Test between Pakistan and England in Multan, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5.30am Monday (first ball 6.30am).

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.