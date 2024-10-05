Pakistan vs England: Ben Stokes to miss first Test in Multan as captain recovers from injury

England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the first Test in Pakistan as he continues to recover from a torn hamstring.

Stokes sustained the injury in August while playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred and subsequently missed his side's 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka.

He had been hoping to lead his country out in Multan on Monday - live on Sky Sports - but is not yet ready to take the field.

Ollie Pope will continue to deputise as skipper after leading the hosts to a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka.

"I tried my hardest to get myself fit for this first game but I've taken the call to miss this one," said a disappointed Stokes. "I've not quite managed to get game ready.

"There is a lot that has to go into my rehab programme. We got to a certain point, but looking at the bigger picture of what we've got coming up and physically where I'm at, I'm not quite ready to play.

"It's always frustrating to miss out. I've got some good things to focus on, so even though I'm not playing I've got a goal in mind. I've got a good 10 days to get myself ready for the second."

Carse to make England Test debut

There is room, however, in the squad for Brydon Carse as the Durham seamer gets set to make his Test debut.

Carse impressed in the one-day series against Australia and comes in to fill the fast-bowler hole left by Mark Wood, who has been ruled out for the rest of the year with an elbow injury.

England team to face Pakistan Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

Spinner Jack Leach is also included in the XI, the spinner making his return to the Test set-up for the first time since the India tour in January.

Zak Crawley, as expected, rejoins the team after fully recovering from a broken finger.,

"I think someone like Carse can do that Mark Wood role," former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports News. "I was impressed with him in the white-ball cricket.

"He's got a lot of pace and if they're the flat pitches that England played on last time, then you're going to need that express pace as well as skill, and Carse provides that."

Nasser is also confident in Leach ahead of his Test return.

"I was watching some of the Somerset games towards the end of the summer and Leach looked like he had really, really good rhythm in those," he added.

"He's obviously missed out because of Bashir, his Somerset team-mate, going past him but I think he's done a really good job for Somerset and he had a good tour out there last time."

First Test: Multan - October 7-11

Second Test: Multan - October 15-19

Third Test: Rawalpindi - October 24-28

