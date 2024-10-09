Lauren Winfield-Hill becomes first signing for revamped Yorkshire Women

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been announced as the first signing for the revamped Yorkshire Women's side on a four-year deal.

The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is a 104-time capped England international, and arrives having won World Cup, Hundred and County Championship titles in her career to date, and was most recently playing in Australia with the likes of Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers and Queensland.

Yorkshire Women will play in Tier Two of the England and Wales Cricket Board's new structure for one season before moving up to Tier One - the top flight - ahead of 2026.

"We're starting at the first step with this new structure, and I can't wait to help drive the culture. That's something which really excites me," Winfield-Hill said.

"It's the right thing for me, my cricket and my life. I really believe in the project.

"I want to be part of putting Yorkshire back on the map in a really positive way and show that we absolutely deserve - and are passionate about - women's cricket."

Image: Winfield-Hill played for Oval Invincibles in the Hundred

Winfield-Hill's wife Courtney is a retired professional rugby league player, and featured for the Leeds Rhinos between 2018 and 2022.

Alongside the news of her signing, it was also confirmed that Winfield-Hill will play state cricket for Queensland this winter.

"I have a huge emotional attachment to Yorkshire Cricket, and I'm so happy I've made the right decision," she added.

"This is my home, it's where my family enjoy coming to watch me play, and Courtney (Lauren's wife) loves Yorkshire as well. It's home for the both of us."

Richard Pyrah, Yorkshire Women head coach, said: "Lauren is a world-class cricketer, and we are delighted she has committed her future to Yorkshire Women.

Image: Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) confirmed Winfield-Hill has signed a four-year contract

"Lauren is a winner with proven experience of excelling on the biggest stage, which is exactly where we aim to be at this Club.

"Lauren is a superb first announcement for Yorkshire Women. This is a long-term project and Lauren will play an important role as we prepare for the exciting next chapter in women's cricket here at Yorkshire."

Gavin Hamilton, YCCC's incoming General Manager of Cricket, said: "We are thrilled to have signed Lauren, who brings with her a wealth of experience and success at the top of women's cricket.

"It's testament to her ambition and character that she has chosen to undertake a new challenge and commit her future to the team and join what we're building here at Yorkshire."