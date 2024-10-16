England collapse puts Pakistan on top in second Test but Ben Duckett says hosts 'can crumble' ahead of crucial day three

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton says England's batting collapse has put Pakistan in the box seat of the second Test, but Ben Duckett has ramped up the pressure on the hosts ahead of a crucial day three by insisting "they can crumble".

England looked to be in control in Multan on Wednesday as Duckett (114) led a typically fluent charge to 211-2, 156 runs shy of Pakistan's first-innings total of 367, which ended just after lunch.

But a spell of brilliant spin bowling from Sajid Khan (4-80) and Noman Ali (2-75) saw England lose four wickets for just 14 runs, with Joe Root (34), Duckett, Harry Brook (9) and Ben Stokes (1) all falling amid violent turn off the worn pitch.

"And on the seventh day, it spun!," said Atherton on Sky Sports Cricket. "It had to do so eventually. The sun beating down, the cracks opening, a bit of dust, eventually in the final session of the seventh day it started to spin.

"As so often happens when wickets do fall to spin, they fall quickly with just a hint of panic thrown in. England were 211-2 at one stage, four overs later 225-6.

"The whole complexion of the day and the game has changed. It was a dramatic passage of play, fantastic to watch."

England finished day two on 239-6, 128 runs behind after Jamie Smith (12no) and Brydon Carse (2no) saw out a tough final session against Pakistan's long line of spinners.

"England are up against it now and a bit behind in the game," added Atherton.

"Pakistan are all in on this spin gamble and it might just be paying off."

Duckett talks up England chances | 'We know they can crumble'

Duckett impressed once again in Pakistan on Wednesday with his fourth Test century, and he says England remain confident they can wrap up the series in Multan - believing in their own ability, and in the chances of Pakistan crumbling under pressure.

Pakistan have averaged just 163 in their last four second innings with the bat in Tests, and so England feel if they can get close to their total on Thursday morning then the match will shift once again.

"I think we'll really stress winning the first hour tomorrow," Duckett told Atherton and Ian Ward on Sky Sports Cricket. "The two guys in - Carse is a very good No 8 and we bat all the way down.

"I think it's really important that we look to score runs, we know with this pitch it's not going to be a draw and we're definitely not going to play for a draw. Runs are going to be so vital.

"In that first hour if we can get as close to them as we can, we know that they can crumble and the pressure is over to them. We're 1-0 up in this series, and we won the last series 3-0."

Day three may yet hold the key to success in the second Test, with England aiming for another historic triumph.

"I know that they're going to fight the whole way through this game and try and make it as hard as they can for us," said Duckett.

"But we already believe we're in the game. We've got world class players, two that missed out today who will be eager to get runs in the second innings.

"I think if we bowl well, if we can try and keep the chase to anywhere around 200 or less, we'll believe we'll win that game."

First Test: Multan - October 7-11 - England won by an innings and 47 runs

Second Test: Multan - October 15-19

Third Test: Rawalpindi - October 24-28

