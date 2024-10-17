Pakistan vs England: Second Test hangs in balance after tourists lose two wickets chasing 297 to complete series victory

England's second Test against Pakistan hangs in the balance as the tourists closed on 36-2 chasing a 297 victory target after an enthralling third day in Multan.

Ben Duckett, who scored a century in the first innings, was removed for a duck by Sajid Khan (1-27) and fellow opener Zak Crawley (3) was stumped off Noman Ali (1-9), before Ollie Pope (21no) and Joe Root (12no) saw England through to the end of play.

England require another 261 runs on day four to take a 2-0 lead in the three-Test series while Pakistan require eight wickets to level proceedings.

The Multan wicket offered spinners plenty with Jack Leach (3-67) and Shoaib Bashir (4-66) claiming seven wickets between them as Pakistan were 221 all out in their second innings.

Score summary - Pakistan vs England, second Test Pakistan first innings 366 all out in 123.3 overs: Kamran Ghulam (118), Saim Ayub (77); Jack Leach (4-114) England first innings 291 all out in 67.2 overs: Ben Duckett (114), Joe Root (34); Sajid Khan (7-111) Pakistan second innings 221 all out in 59.2 overs: Salman Ali Agha (63); Shoaib Bashir (4-66), Jack Leach 3-67 England second innings 36-2 in 11 overs: Ollie Pope (21no), Joe Root (12no); Sajid Khan (1-27), Noman Ali (1-9)

England were frustrated by Salman Ali Agha's (63) half-century, made even more painful by the fact that he was dropped twice in the 52nd over on four and six.

In the morning session, a rampant Sajid (7-111) mopped up England's tail despite a defiant 29-run stand between Leach and Bashir, the tourists adding 59 runs to their overnight score of 239-6.

Early wickets give Pakistan hope

When Pakistan were bowled out for 221, Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain said Duckett was vital to a successful chase for England given his ability to play against spin.

Ten minutes later, the opener fell for a duck off Sajid's third ball after mis-timing a sweep and top-edging to Mohammad Rizwan.

Crawley followed shortly after when he was tempted out of his crease looking to drive Noman but was startled by the bounce and stumped by Rizwan.

Pope and Root safely guided England to stumps with their unbeaten partnership of 25 runs for the third wicket.

England are searching for their fifth straight Test victory over Pakistan whilst Shan Masood has lost his first six Tests as captain and is battling hard to end his losing streak.

England have not won a Test match in Asia when faced with a target of 250 or more.

Spinners and Salman star in captivating battle

Leach and Bashir took note of Sajid's success on the Multan surface during the morning session as the pair combined for seven wickets in Pakistan's second innings.

Bashir was the first to strike, getting Pakistan's opener Abdullah Shafique (4) nicking off behind which was given out on review.

Skipper Masood (11) had a disappointing outing once again only scoring a total of 14 runs across both innings as he edged Bashir to Pope at slip.

Bashir found the edge again, this time off Saim Ayub's (22) bat, with Pope pouching the ball at short leg after it spun sharply.

First-inning centurion Kamran Ghulam (26) looked in good touch scoring five boundaries to extend Pakistan's lead over 150 but was trapped leg-before by Leach with another review going in England's favour.

Muhammad Rizwan (23) shared 37 runs alongside Saud Shakeel (31) before edging a wide ball from Brydon Carse (2-29) to Root at slip, making it the third time he's been removed by the Durham quick across four innings.

England should have had another wicket in the 36th over when Salman was dropped on four and six by Smith and Root respectively leaving Carse roaring in frustration.

Salman added stability to Pakistan's chaotic lower-order, posting his third score above 50 in this series while wickets tumbled around him and he smashed an authoritative six over Leach's head to reach his milestone.

The senior Somerset spinner trapped Shakeel leg-before, a decision given on review, and then rattled Aamer Jamal's (1) stumps.

Noman (1) departed shortly after edging Bashir into the hands of captain Ben Stokes at slip, who took a good, low grab.

When Salman was dropped, Pakistan's lead was under 100. He stretched it to 297 with five boundaries and one six in his 89-ball cameo.

His belligerent innings came to an end after he pulled Carse to Stokes at midwicket.

Matthew Potts (1-19) wrapped up Pakistan's second innings after Sajid gloved behind to Smith, who was cautious not to make another mistake.

Sajid's shines with seven-for

Sajid's brilliance helped Pakistan gain a healthy 75-run lead after the first innings.

The Pakistan spinner opened the bowling for the hosts, conceding only seven runs before he struck to remove Carse who holed out to long-on.

Potts swept Sajid through short leg for four but was bowled one delivery later with Sajid going through his defences leaving the England bowler befuddled.

Noman then came into the action to have Smith caught at long-off, claiming his 50th Test wicket, with England 262-9.

On a pitch that was gifting Pakistan's spinners plenty of turn, it was fitting that England's spin duo Leach and Bashir shared a 29-run stand for the tail.

However, Pakistan's spin assault continued with Bashir toe-ending a sweep straight to midwicket and giving his counterpart Sajid a seven-wicket haul with England 291 all out.

All 10 wickets during England's first innings went to spin with Noman taking a three-for.

'There's belief in England dressing room'

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood:

"We've got to be realistic. It's going to be difficult [on Friday] - with the amount of cracks on the pitch.

"It will be one hell of an effort if we can [win]. But there's belief in the dressing room, it's as simple as that.

"We have done some special things in the past, broken records, but we've got to be realistic that it will be a tough, tough chase."

First Test: Multan - October 7-11 - England won by an innings and 47 runs

Second Test: Multan - October 15-19

Third Test: Rawalpindi - October 24-28

