India fight back after dismal start vs New Zealand

India have fought back from being bowled out for 46 in their first innings of their first Test against New Zealand.

India suffered their worst Test innings total on home soil on Thursday, Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) and Rishabh Pant (20), the only two batters to score more than four runs, five of the side walking off with ducks, including Virat Kohli.

It was their third-lowest Test score ever - their worst coming against Australia in Adelaide in 2020, when they were bowled out for 36.

With the tourists' tails up, Rachin Ravindra (134) came up with an incredible century and Devon Conway (91) and Tim Southee (65) also starred, New Zealand bowled out for 402 in their first innings.

Although still chasing the game, India performed much better in their second innings, losing only the wickets of Virat Kohli (70), Rohit Sharma (52), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35), leaving them trailing by 125 runs at the end of day three.

Sarfaraz Khan (70no) remains at the crease heading into day four, hitting seven fours and three sixes in his display so far.