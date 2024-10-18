Sarfaraz Khan hits maiden century as India continue comeback vs New Zealand before rain on day four

Sarfaraz Khan scored his maiden century as India continued their comeback on the fourth day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Khan was unbeaten on 125 runs off 154 balls as India reached 344-3 in their second innings before rain intervened. Rishabh Pant was also unbeaten on 53, with the hosts still trailing by 12 runs, before a delay of around 100 minutes.

Lunch was called early by 10 minutes as the duo added 113 runs off 132 balls for the unbeaten fourth wicket to continue India's turnaround after they had been bowled out for just 46 runs in their first innings.

Play was able to resume midway through the afternoon session after approximately 24 overs had been lost.

New Zealand scored 402 runs in their first innings, thanks to Rachin Ravindra's 134, taking a lead of 356 runs. India lost Virat Kohli for 70 on the last ball of day three and began from their overnight score of 231-3.

By lunch on day four, Khan had hit 16 fours and three sixes before rain stopped his charge.

Meanwhile, Pant scored his 18th Test half-century off 55 deliveries. Together, the duo put on 100 off just 120 balls as India looked to turn the game around.

Bengaluru's weather then intervened, though - the fourth day began under a dark sky with the constant threat of rain, and it arrived shortly before the scheduled lunch break. Rain washed out all play on the first day on Wednesday.

India lead the World Test Championship standings, and a 3-0 win in this series against New Zealand would all but assure their spot for the final at Lord's next June. India recently beat Bangladesh 2-0.

New Zealand have already been on a long subcontinental tour. They began with a washed-out Test against Afghanistan in Greater Noida, India, followed by a 2-0 series loss in Sri Lanka.

The second match in the three-Test series will be played in Pune starting next Thursday and the final one in Mumbai from November 1.