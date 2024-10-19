India collapse again to leave New Zealand needing 107 runs to win first Test on Indian soil since 1988

New Zealand were left needing 107 runs to win their first Test on Indian soil since 1988 after the home side collapsed in the final session on Saturday despite a tremendous fightback from Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant.

At stumps on a rain-affected Day 4, the Black Caps were yet to open their account in their second innings when darkness stopped play.

India lost seven wickets for just 54 runs in their second innings, collapsing to 462 all out in 99.3 overs. Pacer Will O'Rourke picked 3-92, while Matt Henry took 3-102 to end the Indian threat.

The fightback was centred around a 177-run partnership between Khan and Pant. Khan scored his first Test century - 150 runs off 195 balls - while Pant was bowled for 99 runs.

Image: Sarfaraz Khan celebrates reaching his maiden century for India, finishing on 150

India had been bowled out for their lowest score ever in Tests on home soil - 46 - in the first innings. New Zealand had replied with 402 runs, and a lead of 356 runs.

After lunch, when India were placed at 344-3, there was another rain delay and 24 overs were lost. When play resumed, Khan and Pant continued their unbeaten 113-run partnership.

Khan became the third Indian batter to score a duck and 150-plus runs in the same Test. He achieved this feat in the second innings off 194 balls.

Earlier, he had reached his maiden hundred off 110 balls, sparking celebrations. He had resumed from overnight 70 not out and counter-attacked the New Zealand bowling throughout.

Overall, Khan hit 18 fours and three sixes, while Pant smacked nine fours and five sixes.

That ended when New Zealand took the second new ball before tea and got the breakthrough. Tim Southee had Khan caught in the 85th over, but the big moment came when O'Rourke bowled Pant in the 89th. It ushered in India's collapse, with the lower-middle order unable to resist the new ball.

O'Rourke had Lokesh Rahul caught behind for 12, while Ravindra Jadeja was out for five.

Henry trapped Ravichandran Ashwin lbw for 15 and then removed the tailenders in the space of six deliveries. India lost their last six wickets for 29 runs across 68 deliveries.

Rain prevented any further play after just four deliveries in the Kiwi innings. Jasprit Bumrah had a loud lbw shout turned down against Tom Latham as India lost a review.

The lowest score India have defended to win a Test on home soil is 107 runs against Australia at Mumbai in 2004.

India lead the World Test Championship standings, and a 3-0 win in this series against New Zealand would all but assure their spot for the final at Lord's next June. India recently beat Bangladesh 2-0.

New Zealand have already been on a long subcontinental tour. It began with a washed-out Test against Afghanistan and was followed by a 2-0 series loss in Sri Lanka.

The second match in the three-Test India vs New Zealand series will be played in Pune starting next Thursday and the final one in Mumbai from November 1.