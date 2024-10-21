England's Heather Knight cleared to play after Women's T20 World Cup injury

England captain Heather Knight pulled up with a calf injury that saw her retired hurt against West Indies; England were knocked out after that match; New Zealand went onto be the eventual winners of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 for the first time ever
Monday 21 October 2024 18:41, UK
England captain Heather Knight has been cleared to play after pulling up injured during her side's Women's T20 World Cup loss to West Indies which saw them eliminated in the group stages.
Knight had to retire hurt while batting in England's six-wicket loss and did not come out to field, calf pain seeing her forced from the crease.
She has since revealed she has ruptured a tendon but will travel to Australia to link up with Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) outfit Sydney Thunder after an assessment by the England medical team.
With her "pain and function significantly improved over the last couple of days", she will continue her return to play with the guidance of the medical teams at Sydney Thunder and England.
In a post on social media on Monday, Knight said: "Tough way to end our tournament. Still gutted, but we'll learn and grow from this experience. We'll be back.
"Thank you for those asking about my injury, I'm doing good thank you. Turns out I ruptured the longest tendon in the body - the plantaris tendon/muscle.
"Not bad news, it's basically a pointless muscle, but very painful at the time. Not the best timing! It won't keep me out for long and I'm looking forward to hooking up with Sydney Thunder later this week.
"Congrats to Sophie Devine and the White Ferns, much deserved. Sport throws out some remarkable stories sometimes, congrats girls.
"Thanks for all the support as always."