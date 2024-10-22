Pakistan vs England: Rehan Ahmed recalled in three-spinner line-up for tourists in third Test as Gus Atkinson also returns

England have recalled Rehan Ahmed as part of a three-pronged spin attack for the series-deciding third Test against Pakistan.

Durham pair Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts miss out, while Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir retain their places, with Joe Root also a part-time spin option.

Ahmed last featured for England in a Test series during their tour of India in February, but the 20-year-old has a good track record in the sub-continent, taking a five-for on debut in 2022.

Gus Atkinson returns as the sole specialist seamer, backed up by captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes.

England convincingly beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test before the hosts levelled the series in the second in Multan leaving it all to play for in the third and final Test, live on Sky Sports, as the sides meet in Rawalpindi.

Thursday 24th October 5:30am

During England's first Test in Multan, Atkinson took four wickets as Pakistan were defeated by an innings and 47 runs but he was rested for the second Test at the same venue.

The Multan wicket was stubbornly flat before a industrial fans were used to accelerate the deterioration of the pitch, aiding the threat of spin-bowling for the second.

England XI for the third Test Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

Consequently, Pakistan named a spin-heavy attack and managed to make a comeback with spin duo Noman Ali and Sajid Khan accounting for all 20 wickets in their 152-run victory to level the series at 1-1.

Ahead of the Rawalpindi Test a widely-circulated picture showed three gas-powered heaters at either end of the wicket, aided by oversized fans to blow the air across the surface and windbreaks positioned at either side to stop the hot air escaping.

Image: Rawalpindi. Picture Credit: Behram Qazi

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain called on Pakistan to look at how they prepare their pitches, questioning the second-Test wicket.

"This cannot be the template for future cricket in Pakistan, to keep playing on the same surface," he said. "They need to look at their surfaces.

"But, if they find a winning formula, stick with it. Stick with this squad, stick with these two spinners, stick with the batting line-up, stick with the selectors and the captain."

Pakistan have not won in their last four Tests in Rawalpindi, including famously losing to England in the opening Test of their 2022 tour, a match in which Ben Stokes' side blasted 506 runs on the opening day's play.

England batter Harry Brook made it clear that the work of the groundstaff had not gone unnoticed by his side, who are understood to have noted uneven ridges located on a good length.

"They've had the rakes out, the fans and the heaters on the pitch," he said.

"It's interesting and it's unique. Hopefully, it'll be a nice pitch for the first couple of days and then we're expecting it to turn at the back end of the game.

"I'd say it will be a good pitch for the first day, two days maybe, then it will start spinning. God knows, to be honest. Everyone goes to look at the wicket and everyone says something different.

"Their spinners are obviously going to play a massive part this week. I've spoken to a few lads about game-plans and how we'll go about it. Hopefully that pays off and I can play a big part in the game too."

Speaking about Ahmed, Brook said: "He's an outstanding cricketer - not just his bowling, but his batting and fielding.

"He's a young lad so he has a lot of time to come. He got five-for in his last Test here, so hopefully he can do that again."

First Test: Multan - October 7-11 - England won by an innings and 47 runs

Second Test: Multan - October 15-19 - Pakistan won by 152 runs

Third Test: Rawalpindi - October 24-28

Watch the third and final Test between Pakistan and England live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5.30am ahead of the first ball at 6am on Thursday, October 24 as the sides head to Rawalpindi.