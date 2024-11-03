New Zealand beat India by 25 runs in Mumbai third Test to complete historic 3-0 series win

New Zealand won the third Test against India to seal a historic 3-0 series victory.

They bowled out the hosts for 121 to claim a 25-run win in Mumbai on Sunday.

Chasing 147 to win, India succumbed to New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, the first time India have been whitewashed in a series at home since 2000 in a 2-0 defeat by South Africa.

India hadn't lost a home series at all since England beat them in 2012.

India's Rishabh Pant offered a note of defiance, making 64 with the bat after the hosts slumped to 29-5.

But Ajaz Patel with 6-57 was devastating with his second five-wicket haul in the match.

"Spin bowling is about rhythm. When you are in rhythm it is about making the most of it, taking it by the horns and helping your team," Patel said.

Image: India captain Rohit Sharma was the first wicket to fall in India's second innings (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma may have hit Matt Henry for four in the opening over, but he fell for just 11 runs. Virat Kohil also took an edge to leave India at a perilous 18-3. Yashasvi Jaiswal went out for just five runs and Sarfaraz Khan was caught.

India steadied but Will Young took a catch to keep them under pressure at 71-6 and New Zealand made sure to close out the win.

New Zealand won the first two Tests in Bengaluru and Pune by eight wickets and 113 runs to secure their first Test series win in India.

"This was an unfortunate series where we tried certain things that did not come off," Sharma said.

"I was not at my best as captain in leading the team as well as with the bat. Collectively as a unit we failed to perform."

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.