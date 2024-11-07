West Indies vs England: Alzarri Joseph strop in third ODI 'unacceptable', says head coach Daren Sammy

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been handed a two-match suspension after his behaviour during the series-clinching third ODI win over England was branded "unacceptable" by head coach Daren Sammy.

In unprecedented scenes, Joseph claimed the wicket of Jordan Cox (1) in the fourth over of the match but did not celebrate with his team-mates and swiftly left the field of play at the end of his over, seemingly sulking over the field he had been set by captain Shai Hope - leaving his team briefly down to 10 players.

When asked if they had since made up, Hope replied "no comment" at the post-match presentation, while Sammy later said he would be having words with his bowler.

"Behaviour like that is unacceptable on my cricket field," Sammy told talkSPORT. "We will be friends… but in the culture I'm trying to build, that's unacceptable.

"We will definitely have a chat about that."

Image: West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said he would address Alzarri Joseph's 'unacceptable' behaviour in their series-clinching third ODI win over England

It later emerged late on Thursday night from Cricket West Indies (CWI) that Joseph had been given a two-match ban as a result.

"Alzarri's behaviour did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds," said CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe in a statement.

"Such conduct cannot be overlooked and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged."

A regretful Joseph, meanwhile, said he had apologised to both Hope and the rest of his team-mates.

"I recognise that my passion got the best of me," Joseph said.

"I have personally apologised to captain Shai Hope, and my team-mates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans. I understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact and I deeply regret any disappointment caused."

Joseph looks set to miss the weekend T20 double header against England at the Kensington Oval.

Joseph had returned to the pitch for the beginning of the sixth over, by which point Romario Shepherd had replaced him in the attack and swiftly removed Jacob Bethell (0) with his first ball, later adding the scalp of England skipper - and centurion from the second ODI - Liam Livingstone (6).

Joseph eventually resumed his spell in the 12th over, bowling two more overs before leaving the field again after two misfields off his bowling, though this time a sub fielder was there to take his place.

He would eventually finish with match figures of 2-45 from his 10 overs, adding the wicket of Dan Mousley (57) late on, while he also applied the finishing touches to a terrific relay catch with Brandon King that dismissed England top-scorer Phil Salt (74) - but still failed to prompt a smile.

Image: England opener Phil Salt top-scored for the tourists with 74 but their target of 264 was not to be enough in the third ODI vs West Indies

The reaction to Joseph's conduct

Speaking before news of his suspension emerged, Sky Sports' Mark Butcher said of Joseph's outburst: "I'm sure there will be repercussions for Joseph.

"Use any anger against the opposition, don't go walking off the field, hurting your own team. Protect your captain, for better or for worse.

"And, for what it's worth, I thought Hope was absolutely right with the field that was set."

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder said "it's not what you want to see" when reacting to the incident as part of TNT Sports' coverage of the game, while Sir Alastair Cook added: "I have never seen a reaction like that.

"I've never seen Alzarri have any reaction whatsoever. Never talk, never celebrate, never open his mouth. He just runs in and bowls jaffas - but I quite liked it as it shows he cares."

West Indies vs England schedule (all times UK and Ireland)