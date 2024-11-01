West Indies vs England: Inexperienced tourists slump to defeat in first ODI

A new-look England side slumped to an eight wicket defeat to West Indies in a rain-affected first one-day international in Antigua.

The tourists slipped to 93-4 after being inserted, their inexperienced top-order collapsing at the hands of Jayden Seales (2-22) with debutant Jordan Cox (17) and Jacob Bethell (27) unable to build on good starts.

Gudakesh Motie (4-41) also starred as England were bundled out for a below-par 209 in 45.1 overs.

Stand-in England captain Liam Livingstone (48) helped stabilise the innings with a calculated knock, adding 72 with Sam Curran (37), but the tourists slumped from 165-4 once Livingstone was dismissed by spinner Motie.

Initially chasing 210 for victory, the hosts made a stunning start in reply with Evin Lewis (94) and Brandon King (30) sharing an 81-run opening partnership - the former bringing up his 11th half-century in ODIs before rain stopped play with West Indies 81-0 in 15 overs.

Set a revised target of 157 from 35 overs, Lewis powered his side to the brink before he was dismissed by Rashid after hitting eight sixes and five fours, leaving Keacy Carty (19no) and Shai Hope (6no) to do the honours.

West Indies go 1-0 up in the three-match series with the second ODI taking place on Saturday, also in Antigua.

Image: England's John Turner finished with figures of 0-26 on his ODI debut

Livingstone leads but inexperienced England falter

England openers Phil Salt (18) and Will Jacks (19) made a cautious start to proceedings with a partnership of 35.

Things seemed positive for England, particularly when Salt drove Matthew Forde’s (2-48) third ball of the innings through the covers for four.

However, a stunning catch by Alzarri Joseph, running backwards from cover, gifted the West Indies their breakthrough after Salt toe-ended Seales. Jack was dismissed 14 balls later, miscuing Seales to Motie at mid-on.

Cox and Bethell managed to make decent starts but fell to disappointing strokes, with the former toe-ending a slower ball to Carty at deep third and the latter caught at extra cover, both off Forde.

Image: England captain Liam Livingstone hit 48 from 49 balls in his side's under-par batting display

Livingstone injected life into England’s innings with two sixes and was granted an extra life after Shimron Hetmyer dropped him on 44, but he was unable to make the most of the opportunity after being caught and bowled by Motie,.

Motie then struck twice in two balls, dismissing two debutants in Dan Mousley, who fell to a slog-sweep, and then Jamie Overton lbw on the sweep. Curran became Motie’s fourth victim after being caught at long-on by Hetmyer.

Adil Rashid (15) hit a couple of boundaries to take his side past 200 whilst Archer scored seven before top-edging Joseph behind to Hope.

The West Indies quick mopped up the tail when Rashid holed out to mid-on leaving John Turner (2no) stranded and 4.5 overs remaining.

West Indies openers show class

Image: West Indies' players celebrate dismissing Phil Salt during at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

At the start of the chase, the required run-rate for the West Indies was just over four and their openers maximised the powerplay motoring to 46-0.

Lewis managed to smash five sixes and one boundary as he took on England's, bowlers reaching 2,000 runs in ODI cricket.

King hit three boundaries during his stuttering 42-ball knock and survived an England review after he was struck by Rashid's googly, with ball-tracking showing the impact was outside off stump before rain caused a pause in proceedings.

England earned the wicket of King after he heaved Livingstone to Jacks at deep square leg before Rashid picked up the prized scalp of Lewis.

Livingstone: England didn't adapt well

England captain Liam Livingstone, at the presentation:

"I guess it's just the rhythm of 50-over cricket. We've had a couple of weeks away so trying to get up to speed and find that rhythm again.

"We know someone in the top six has to get a big total for us and unfortunately we didn't do that today.

"Fifty overs is a long time. We want to put the West Indies under pressure and things will change from game-to-game. I don't think we adapted well. The West Indies took wickets at regular moments.

"Jof [Jofra Archer] looked threatening with the new ball and John Turner looks good, too."

Hope: We asked for early wickets

West Indies captain Shai Hope, at the presentation:

"We always ask the opening bowlers to set the tone and get early wickets and that's what they did today.

"We were a lot more consistent and the discipline is the biggest factor for us. We just have to be as patient and disciplined as we can.

"I'm glad to see Lewis and King opening well in the batting."

West Indies vs England schedule (all times UK and Ireland)

First ODI: Antigua - West Indies win by eight wickets (DLS)

Antigua - Second ODI: Antigua - Saturday November 2 (1.30pm)

Antigua - Saturday November 2 (1.30pm) Third ODI: Barbados - Wednesday November 6 (6pm)

Barbados - Wednesday November 6 (6pm) First T20: Barbados - Saturday November 9 (8pm)

Barbados - Saturday November 9 (8pm) Second T20: Barbados - Sunday November 10 (8pm)

Barbados - Sunday November 10 (8pm) Third T20: St Lucia - Thursday November 14 (8pm)

St Lucia - Thursday November 14 (8pm) Fourth T20: St Lucia - Saturday November 16 (8pm)

St Lucia - Saturday November 16 (8pm) Fifth T20: St Lucia - Sunday November 17 (8pm)

Follow England's white-ball tour of West Indies across Sky Sports' digital platforms with live blogs and reports.