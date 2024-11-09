West Indies vs England: Phil Salt smacks third T20I century as tourists romp to series-opening eight-wicket win in Barbados

Phil Salt smashed an unbeaten 103 off 54 balls as England chased down 183 in just 16.5 overs to beat West Indies by eight wickets in the first T20 international in Barbados.

The tourists will have been frustrated in allowing the West Indies tail to wag, with the hosts rallying from 117-8 in the 15th over to 182-9 after Jos Buttler had won the toss.

Romario Shepherd (35no off 22 balls) and Gudakesh Motie (33 off 14) put on 49 for the ninth wicket, with West Indies adding 65 off the final 5.2 overs.

But Salt's blistering batting display - the opener hitting nine boundaries and six sixes in his third T20I ton - plus a maiden half century for Jacob Bethell (58no off 36) saw England to an emphatic victory to open the five-match series.

Score summary - England beat West Indies by eight wickets West Indies 182-9 in 20 overs: Nicholas Pooran (38 off 29 balls), Romario Shepherd (35no off 22), Gudakesh Motie (33 off 14); Saqib Mahmood (4-34), Adil Rashid (3-32) England 183-2 in 16.5 overs: Phil Salt (103no off 54 balls), Jacob Bethell (58no off 36); Gudakesh Motie (1-45), Romario Shepherd (1-45)

One sour note in England's success was the dismissal of returning skipper Buttler for a first-ball duck, caught at deep third to an admittedly stunning grab by Motie.

Saqib Mahmood starred early on, returning career-best figures for England of 4-34 as he ripped through the West Indies top order with three quick wickets.

Image: Saqib Mahmood took three wickets inside his opening two overs on his way to career-best figures for England

Brandon King (3) - fresh from his hundred in the final ODI of the West Indies' 2-1 series win - was the first to fall, before Evin Lewis (13) and Shimron Hetmyer (0) departed to back-to-back deliveries to see Mahmood on a hat-trick in his second over.

West Indies rally after shocking start but Salt powers England to victory

From 18-3, West Indies briefly countered either side of a rain delay that interrupted proceedings in the fifth over, Reece Topley going off injured shortly after the restart, having taken a tumble in his follow-through to the final ball before the weather break.

Nicholas Pooran (38 off 29) and Rovman Powell (18 off 10) cleared the ropes five times between them, before Jamie Overton ended the latter's innings with a fine leaping grab at long-on off Adil Rashid (3-32).

Rashid also accounted for Sherfane Rutherford (2), with Buttler this time showing lightning reactions at slip.

Image: England captain Jos Buttler took a terrific catch at slip on his return to the side from injury

Andre Russell (30 off 17) struck some lusty blows, clearing the ropes on four occasions - one of which off Liam Livingstone was sent into orbit and out of the stadium.

But Livingstone had the last laugh soon after with the veteran's wicket, while Pooran departed four balls later and Rashid accounted for Akeal Hosein (2) cheaply to seemingly have West Indies reeling again before Shepherd and Motie's late assault.

Image: Adil Rashid took three wickets to have West Indies reeling at 118-7 before a late rally from the tail

The runs scored by the tail did at least nod to a belting batting track, and Salt made it look every inch that as he exploded out of the blocks, smashing four boundaries and a six off one Shamar Joseph over that cost 24.

England thumped 73 off the opening six-over powerplay, albeit the wicket of Will Jacks (17 off 10) - bowled by Motie - ended it, plus Buttler's golden duck four balls later briefly put the skids on the run chase.

But, being so far ahead of the rate allowed Bethell to bed in as he and Salt comfortably saw England home to an opening win without further alarm, the pair putting on an unbroken stand of 107 from 61 balls.

Buttler: Salt can still go to new levels

England captain Jos Buttler:

"It was a fantastic performance - I am delighted for the guys. It started with the ball and picking up those early wickets and then a really clinical partnership from Salt and Bethell.

"Salt has been outstanding. He likes playing against West Indies and in the last 12-18 months he has taken his game to new heights. There are even more levels he can get to."

Player of the Match, Phil Salt:

"This is probably the place I'm happiest. I enjoy batting here. I've grown up on these surfaces.

"Bethell is a huge talent. He's a 21-year-old lad but if you didn't know how old he was, you'd think he'd played 100 games already.

"It's a massive feather in our cap to have him in our team. Long may it continue."

