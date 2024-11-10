Shaheen Afridi stars as Pakistan dismantle Australia to clinch ODI series

Pakistan claimed a first ODI series victory in Australia in over two decades with a commanding eight-wicket victory in Perth.

A potent attack led by left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi proved too much for Australia's under-strength batting lineup, which folded in the face of hostile bowling on a quick pitch, and was all out for 140 in 31.5 overs.

Former Middlesex and Hampshire man Afridi claimed three wickets, and a maiden, for the concession of just 32 runs as he led the way in dismantling Australia after winning the toss at the Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Afridi and Naseem Shah both claimed three wickets as the hosts failed to find the required answers in a match where they were without captain Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne - all of whom were rested to prepare for the first of five tests against India that begins in Perth on November 22.

In Pakistan's innings, openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique posted 42 and 37 respectively, to given Pakistan's chase a solid foundation in an 84-run opening partnership, before Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan completed the job as the tourists took the win by eight wickets.

It means Pakistan win their first ODI series on Australian soil since 2002, completing the job with a full 139 balls to spare, whilst the Aussies are left contemplating another disappointing collapse on home soil following a display which lacked intensity and belief throughout.

"This is a special moment for me because we know our nation will be happy," Rizwan said. "They don't always get what they expect from us as a team. Today we are happy as a team because our nation will be happy."

The Pakistan pacemen have dominated the series since Australia won the opening match by two wickets in Melbourne. Pakistan levelled the series when it won the second match by nine wickets in Adelaide when Australia was bowled out for 163 with Haris Rauf taking 5-29.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

As a result, Rizwan had no hesitation in choosing to bowl when the he won the toss Sunday. Naseem Shah dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk in the fourth over, Rauf dismissed Aaron Hardie in the seventh and Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Aidan Hardie in the 11th and from there Australian wickets fell at regular intervals.

Shaheen finished with 3-32, Naseem took 3-54 and Rauf took 2-24 from seven overs as Australia was bowled out for its lowest total at home in a decade.

The Australia batters looked particularly vulnerable against the short ball on a lively pitch and all-rounder Cooper Connolly retired hurt on seven after being struck in the hand by Mohammad Hasnain.

Fraser-McGurk and Short struggled for form in the first two matches, sharing partnerships of 19 in the first match and 21 in the second. They started positively this time, taking 12 runs from the first over but were separated with the total on 20 when Fraser-McGurk was caught at second slip by Rizwan from Naseem's bowling.

Hardie reached 12 from 13 balls when he also edged to second slip from Shaheen, who caused a ball to nip away off the seam.

Josh Inglis captained Australia for the first time in his home town and came to the crease after learning he had been included in Australia's 13-man squad for the first test against India. His celebrations were cut short when he skied an attempted pull off Naseem to Rizwan when on seven runs.

"It's disappointing. We just didn't get enough runs on the board," Inglis said.

Australia squad for first Test vs India Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc

Short grafted his way to 22 from 30 balls and then picked out square leg from Rauf's bowling when Australia was 72-4. Connolly retired hurt with the total on 79 and Glenn Maxwell also fell to Rauf on that total for a duck.

The rest followed in procession but for Sean Abbott who made a defiant 30 from 41 balls and had support from Spencer Johnson who finished 12 not out.

Sunday's win was a major confidence boost to Pakistan as it prepares to host the ICC Champions Trophy tournament early next year.