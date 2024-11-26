English cricket schedule 2025: County Championship and One-Day Cup fixtures met with player welfare concerns

The 2025 domestic cricket schedule has been met with concerns for player welfare as the Professional Cricketers' Association called for future changes to avoid a "tragedy".

The ECB confirmed next year's County Championship and One-Day Cup fixtures on Tuesday, competitions which sit alongside the Vitality Blast and The Hundred in a packed six-month schedule next summer.

The announcement prompted criticism from PCA Chair James Harris, who says his organisation is having constructive ongoing communication with ECB surrounding player welfare and wants the game to come together to make significant changes in 2026.

"There remains further, almost impossible, periods that allow peak performance," said Harris.

"In 2025, this is unacceptable in a world where the awareness of mental and physical health of elite athletes needs to be prioritised given the professionalism and scrutiny in the modern era.

"We urge the game to come together because this issue cannot be kicked down the road any longer. We cannot wait for a tragedy before the game wakes up and recognises player welfare has not been prioritised."

ECB Managing Director of Competitions & Major Events, Neil Snowball, says player welfare is a major factor in the scheduling of the county season

He also denied that the ECB is at loggerheads with the PCA.

"A decent chunk of matches are mitigated by double headers that have been scheduled," Snowball said.

"Weaving the 50-over cricket in and around other games was okay. There are enough days in the week in the six months for this.

"The fixtures have been received well... and we have got some pretty positive responses.

"The aim was to give Counties what they wanted and we have been able to do that to about 95 per cent."

Details of 2025 cricket schedule

The ECB confirmed on Tuesday that Surrey will begin their bid for a fourth consecutive Rothesay County Championship title with a trip to Essex in the first week of April.

Surrey are aiming to become the first side to win the competition four times in a row since they recorded seven successive titles during a glittering period between 1952 and 1958.

The Kia Oval team will head to Chelmsford from Friday April 4 to Monday April 7, with the opening round in Division One also seeing newly-promoted Yorkshire and Sussex visit Hampshire and Warwickshire respectively.

Nottinghamshire will host Durham, while Somerset welcome Worcestershire to Taunton.

Image: Yorkshire are back in Division One of the County Championship for 2024

In Division Two, Lancashire and Kent - both relegated from the top flight at the end of the 2024 season - open up with away fixtures, against Middlesex and Northamptonshire respectively.

The other games in round one are Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire and Glamorgan vs Leicestershire.

Eight rounds of County Championship action will be contested across April and May, with two each in June and July and then three more in September to close out the domestic summer.

Kookaburra ball to be used in June and July

The fixtures in June and July will be played with the Kookaburra ball, as opposed to the usual Dukes.

Image: The Kookaburra cricket ball will be used for two rounds in June and two in July during the 2025 County Championship

The Kookaburra - which has a less-pronounced seam than the Dukes - was used for two rounds in April and two in September in the 2024 season.

However, it is hoped that the move to the height of summer will provide reverse swing for pace bowlers and also bring spinners into play.

The Kookaburra is mainly used overseas, including in Australia, and its introduction to county cricket was recommended by Sir Andrew Strauss' high-performance review after England were thumped 4-0 away from home in the 2021-22 Ashes.

Metro Bank One-Day Cup finals in September

The fixtures for the Metro Bank One-Day Cup have also been announced, with the group stage of the new women's competition to be played in April and May before returning in July and the men's pool phase to be held in August.

Defending men's champions Glamorgan - who beat Somerset in the 2024 final at Trent Bridge - kick off their defence at home to Hampshire in Neath on Tuesday August 5.

The finals of both tournaments will take place in September - the men's at Trent Bridge on Saturday September 20 and the women's at Hampshire's Utilita Bowl a day later.

The women's competition will see the eight sides - Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Lancashire, Somerset, Surrey, The Blaze and Warwickshire - play each other home and away before the top four advance to the semi-finals.

In addition, there will be a league two of the women's Metro Bank One-Day Cup featuring Derbyshire Falcons, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire Foxes, Middlesex, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Sussex Sharks, Worcestershire Rapids. and Yorkshire.

Image: The Women's Metro Bank One-Day Cup final will be held in Southampton on Sunday September 21

The Disability Premier League title will also be won in September.

The group stage, which features Black Cats, Hawks, Pirates, Tridents, will be played over three rounds before the final is staged as a doubleheader with England's men's T20 against South Africa in Cardiff on Tuesday September 10.

County Championship 2025 - first round of fixtures (April 4-7)

Division One

Essex vs Surrey (Chelmsford)

Hampshire vs Yorkshire (Utilita Bowl, Southampton)

Somerset vs Worcestershire (Taunton)

Warwickshire vs Sussex (Edgbaston)

Nottinghamshire vs Durham (Trent Bridge)

Division Two

Northamptonshire vs Kent (Northampton)

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire (Derby)

Middlesex vs Lancashire (Lord's)

Glamorgan v Leicestershire (Cardiff)

Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025

Men's final - Saturday September 20 (Trent Bridge)

- Saturday September 20 (Trent Bridge) Women's final - Sunday September 21 (Utilita Bowl (Southampton)

Men's groups in Metro Bank One-Day Cup

Group A: Notts Outlaws, Essex, Worcestershire, Surrey, Gloucestershire, Glamorgan, Hampshire, Leicestershire Foxes, Derbyshire Falcons

Notts Outlaws, Essex, Worcestershire, Surrey, Gloucestershire, Glamorgan, Hampshire, Leicestershire Foxes, Derbyshire Falcons Group B: Kent Spitfires, Yorkshire, Somerset, Lancashire, Durham, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Middlesex, Sussex Sharks

Women's teams in Metro Bank One-Day Cup