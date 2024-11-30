South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Marco Jansen stars with 11 wickets as hosts comfortably win first Test

Marco Jansen took 11 wickets in the match as South Africa comfortably beat Sri Lanka in the first Test in Durban.

Jansen's figures were the third best ever at the venue - and the best in almost a quarter of a century - as South Africa took the victory by 233 runs.

Jansen achieved double figures in a Test match for the first time, including the final two wickets in Sri Lanka's second innings to follow up the seven the 24-year-old claimed as South Africa skittled the tourists in the first innings for their lowest test score of 42.

That came in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 191 and second-inning centuries from skipper Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs put the hosts in command and they declared on 366.

Image: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma led his side to victory against Sri Lanka in Durban following up 70 runs in the first innings with a century in the second

That left Sri Lanka a gargantuan winning target of 516 and South Africa then made the task pretty much impossible by taking five wickets before stumps on Friday.

Sri Lanka did offer stubborn resistance in the opening 90 minutes of the play on day four with Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya da Silva both scoring half-centuries to hold off the home bowlers.

The pair took the overnight tally from 103-5 to 196 in a display of confident batting before captain Da Silva chipped a slower delivery from spinner Keshav Maharaj to Stubbs at mid-wicket.

Da Silva scored a brisk 59 off 81 balls to frustrate home hopes of wrapping up the result early but gave away his wicket surprisingly easily before launch.

At the other end, Chandimal took his tally from 29 overnight to 69 not out at lunch, but South Africa found the breakthrough soon after as a delivery from Gerald Coetzee caught the side of his bat, and the bowler adjusted well to make the catch, dismissing Sri Lanka's No 3 batter for 83.

After that the final three wickets quickly followed, including a fantastic finish from Jansen as he clanked Asitha Fernando's middle stump in dramatic fashion, meaning South Africa can claim victory in the series as long as they avoid defeat in the second Test.

