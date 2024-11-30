Australia vs India: Josh Hazlewood ruled out of second Test as Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett called up

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Test against India in Adelaide with the hosts calling up Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett.

Hazlewood has suffered a "low grade left side injury" but will remain with the team to prepare for the rest of the five-match series.

The 33-year-old took five wickets in the first Test at Perth, including a first-innings four-four, as Australia were routed by 295 runs inside four days.

Scott Boland is Hazlewood's most likely replacement for the day-nighter at Adelaide Oval from December 6 having been the back-up seamer in the original squad.

Abbott has featured in 46 white-ball games for Australia (26 one-day internationals and 20 T20 internationals) but is yet to play a Test, while Doggett is uncapped at international level.

Abbott has bagged 261 first-class wickets in 87 matches, with Doggett claiming 142 in 40 games.

Image: Beau Webster had already been added to Australia's squad as cover for Mitchell Marsh

Australia had already called up all-rounder Beau Webster as injury cover for Mitchell Marsh, after the latter pulled up sore having bowled 17 overs in the first Test.

Australia squad for second Test vs India: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett