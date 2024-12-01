Freya Kemp: England all-rounder sent home from South Africa tour to prepare for Ashes series
Freya Kemp, 19, featured in all three T20 victories against South Africa but will now return home as England seek to "manage her workload" before January's Ashes; watch the first ODI between England and South Africa on Wednesday December 4, live on Sky Sports
Sunday 1 December 2024 11:57, UK
Freya Kemp has been sent home from England's tour of South Africa to prepare for the upcoming Ashes series.
Kemp, the impressive 19-year-old all-rounder, featured in all three of the T20 victories against South Africa as England whitewashed the hosts but will play no further part in the multi-format tour.
"The decision has been made to manage her workload and help her prepare for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia," read an England statement.
- England complete emphatic T20 series sweep over South Africa
- What cricket is live on Sky Sports and when?
- Stream cricket and more sport with NOW
England's Ashes tour starts with an ODI in Sydney on January 12.
Kemp, who has featured 24 times for her country across white-ball formats, took two wickets in the three T20s against South Africa.
Trending
- Chelsea vs Aston Villa team news LIVE! Caicedo starts at right back
- Zirkzee & Mainoo start for Man Utd vs Everton LIVE!
- Solanke missing for Spurs vs Fulham team news LIVE!
- Rangers struggling to unlock St Johnstone LIVE! & highlights
- Bayern statement confirms Kane injury blow after Dortmund draw
- Pep opens up: Man City need this losing period, it's time to suffer!
- Liverpool vs Man City live on Sky: Trent back, but will Bradley be fit?
- Russell inherits Qatar pole as Verstappen demoted by grid penalty
- Slot: Liverpool want to show we can compete with Man City
- Transfer Centre LIVE! 'Real inform Liverpool of desire to sign Trent'
The tour continues with three ODI games, starting on Wednesday December 4 at 12pm - live on Sky Sports - in Kimberley before a one-off Test on December 15 in Bloemfontein.
England in South Africa fixtures (all live on Sky Sports)
All times UK and Ireland
T20 series
- First T20 (East London): England won by four wickets
- Second T20 (Benoni): England won by 36 runs
- Third T20: (Centurion): England won by nine wickets
ODI series
- First ODI: Wednesday December 4 (12pm, Kimberley)
- Second ODI: Sunday December 8 (8am, Durban)
- Third ODI: Wednesday December 11 (12pm, Potchefstroom)
Test match
- One-off Test: Sunday December 15 - Wednesday December 18 (8am, Bloemfontein)
Watch England's all-format tour of South Africa live on Sky Sports Cricket. Stream with NOW.