Freya Kemp: England all-rounder sent home from South Africa tour to prepare for Ashes series

Freya Kemp has been sent home from England's tour of South Africa to prepare for the upcoming Ashes series.

Kemp, the impressive 19-year-old all-rounder, featured in all three of the T20 victories against South Africa as England whitewashed the hosts but will play no further part in the multi-format tour.

"The decision has been made to manage her workload and help her prepare for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia," read an England statement.

England's Ashes tour starts with an ODI in Sydney on January 12.

Kemp, who has featured 24 times for her country across white-ball formats, took two wickets in the three T20s against South Africa.

The tour continues with three ODI games, starting on Wednesday December 4 at 12pm - live on Sky Sports - in Kimberley before a one-off Test on December 15 in Bloemfontein.

England in South Africa fixtures (all live on Sky Sports)

All times UK and Ireland

T20 series

ODI series

First ODI: Wednesday December 4 (12pm, Kimberley)

Wednesday December 4 (12pm, Kimberley) Second ODI: Sunday December 8 (8am, Durban)

Sunday December 8 (8am, Durban) Third ODI: Wednesday December 11 (12pm, Potchefstroom)

Test match

One-off Test: Sunday December 15 - Wednesday December 18 (8am, Bloemfontein)

