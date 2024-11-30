South Africa vs England: Tourists complete emphatic 3-0 series sweep over hosts in final T20

England completed an emphatic nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the third and final T20 to complete a series sweep in Centurion on Saturday.

Lauren Filer (1-28) struck with the second ball of the match after England won the toss and inserted South Africa, before combining with Lauren Bell (2-24) and Charlie Dean (3-26) to reduce the hosts to 42-4 by the end of the powerplay.

Nadine de Klerk (19) and Nondumiso Shangase (31) added much-needed resistance to South Africa's middle order, sharing a 52-run partnership, the highest sixth-wicket stand against England, but the visitors continued to press and dismissed the hosts for 124.

Score summary South Africa 124 all out in 20 overs: Nondumiso Shangase (31 off 35 balls); Charlie Dean (3-26), Lauren Bell (2-24) England 128-1 in 11.3 overs: Danni Wyatt-Hodge (53 not out off 31 balls); Ayanda Hlubi (1-19)

In reply, Danni Wyatt-Hodge (53no) and Maia Bouchier (35) got England off to a flyer, racing to 56-1 before a stunning catch from Nondumiso Shangase removed the latter.

However, Sophia Dunkley (24no) joined England's opener at the crease putting on an unbeaten 72-run stand for the third wicket as they charged to 125-1 to clinch the series with nine overs to spare, with Wyatt-Hodge posting back-to-back half-centuries.

England now head to Kimberley for the first of three one-day internationals in the all-format series on Wednesday, December 4, live on Sky Sports.

England star with bat and ball as South Africa collapse

After Filer removed Anneke Bosch for a golden duck in the first over, Bell struck with her second ball in the following to have Faye Tunnicliffe (1) caught at short midwicket by Bouchier.

Annerie Dercksen (19) counterattacked briefly with four boundaries but top-edged Bell to Nat Sciver-Brunt at mid-on.

Dean then removed Sune Luus (21) to leave South Africa 42-4 at the end of the powerplay before picking up the prized scalp of skipper Chloe Tryon (1).

Shangase and De Klerk rescued the hosts with the highest partnership of the series but sharp glovework from Amy Jones dismissed the former and brought a timely breakthrough for England.

The levels of desperation were clear when De Klerk ran through for a quick single but a direct hit from Dean saw Sinalo Jafta (4) run out.

South Africa's collapse continued as De Klerk was then caught by Bouchier at extra cover and Sophie Ecclestone (1-16) bowled Eliz-Mari Marx (12).

Ayanda Hlubi (7) smashed South Africa's first and last maximum of their innings during the 20th over but was run out by Bell off the final ball, with the hosts 124 all out.

In reply, England only needed 11.3 overs to reach their target as opener Wyatt-Hodge once again starred with the bat hitting 10 boundaries and one six during her 31-ball outing.

South Africa only managed to pick up one wicket, removing Bouchier, but it was a stunning one-handed grab from Shangase that offered the hosts a much-needed boost in what was an otherwise one-sided game.

Dunkley hit three boundaries and one six, making the most of South Africa's abysmal fielding as the hosts dropped three catches in the same number of overs.

Wyatt-Hodge hit the winning runs by creaming Tryon through the covers for four to reach her milestone and help England seal the whitewash.

Dean: I'm coming into my own

Player of the Match Charlie Dean:

"I knew the pitch was going similar to what we had, Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer both set us up nicely.

"I'm starting to come into my own a little more. I'm feeling more confident in the powerplay and I've been able to park it when I get hit for runs. In T20 cricket that's inevitable. I just try to do my best.

"I feel so lucky to bowl against Ecclestone, it was odd today without [Sarah] Glenn but everyone held their own.

"ODI is my favourite format so it will be nice to play and have a longer spell."

Tryon: We were completely outplayed

South Africa stand-in captain Chloe Tryon:

"We were completely outplayed. England played good cricket. We were not at our best today.

"We wanted to find some character today. We have got some depth in our team and they put their hands up. They have been learning. They have been playing good domestic cricket.

"They have a lot of belief and want to do the best for the country. There's lots of learnings from the series".

Knight: Pleased with the dominant performance

England captain Heather Knight:

"That was a dominant performance.

"We've challenged the girls to be really free and the batting was outstanding.

"We've taken the learnings from the World Cup and how we want to move forward with clarity and we've spoken about not wanting to rip up trees because we have done a lot right.

"I'm pleased with how we've performed over this series."

