Jacob Bethell: England Test debut vs New Zealand 'everything I've dreamed of'

Jacob Bethell admitted his England Test debut was "everything I've dreamed of" as he hit the winning runs to bring up a maiden half century in the tourist's eight-wicket hammering of New Zealand in Christchurch.

Bethell's debut came at short notice, with a thumb injury to wicketkeeper Jordan Cox ruling him out of the series and forcing a reshuffle that saw Ollie Pope take over the gloves and Bethell pushed up to No 3 for his Test bow.

It's a position the 21-year-old has never played before but, after a dogged 10 in difficult conditions in the first innings, he impressed when smashing eight fours and a six in a 37-ball fifty to headline England's chase of 104.

"It was a hell of a lot of fun," Bethell said ahead of the second Test of the three-match series in Wellington on Friday. "To walk off with Joe Root at the end there was pretty special.

Image: Jacob Bethell walks off the field in Christchurch with Joe Root after his half century on debut steered England to a series-opening win over New Zealand

"It's everything I've dreamed of, to be honest. Since I was a little kid I've always dreamt of playing Test cricket, I remember watching the Ashes, and just any England Tests on TV and wanting to be a part of it.

"Since Baz (Brendon McCullum) and Stokesy took over I've always watched it on TV and gone, 'How fun that does that look?' and it lived up to expectations. No matter if we were in the sheds talking with each other, batting, bowling, fielding it was good fun.

"It was my first experience playing in front of packed grass banks, pristine outfield, good pitches and playing against a good New Zealand team. It was great."

Bethell added: "I like batting up the order, so I was really happy that opportunity arose.

"Maybe it was a surprise, but I would have asked for it to be honest. I've always wanted to bat in the top four, so three is perfect.

"Pretty much every time I've played against better people, I've played better at the step up.

Image: Jacob Bethell's second-innings 50 not out off 37 balls, on debut, which contained eight fours and a six

"In The Hundred, played better, straight into internationals, played better. I didn't really have a doubt in my mind coming into Test cricket that I'd do well."

The new experiences will keep on coming for Bethell, who has made debuted in ODI, T20s and Tests in the space of less than three months. He was picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for just over £250,000 in the recent Indian Premier League auction, joining fellow Englishmen Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt on their books.

RCB's biggest name Virat Kohli and Bethell is already excited about linking up with one of the world game's A-list stars.

"It's a bit of a given isn't it? Virat, he's a great of the game, King Kohli," he said.

"I think it'll do a lot for me. Any young overseas player that's gone over there has come back with a wealth of experience. Going over and being around the likes of Virat in that RCB team will stand my game in good stead for the future."

