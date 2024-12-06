New Zealand vs England: Gus Atkinson joins exclusive club with historic Test hat-trick in Wellington
Gus Atkinson secured only the 15th England hat-trick in Test history during day two of the second Test against New Zealand; Atkinson's is the first Test hat-trick by an Englishman since Moeen Ali in 2017 and first by any player since 2021
Saturday 7 December 2024 00:03, UK
Gus Atkinson claimed a superb hat-trick as England took command of the second Test against New Zealand, knocking over the home side's tail in style.
The Surrey seamer took out Nathan Smith, Matt Henry and Tim Southee with three successive deliveries, just the 15th time an English bowler has achieved the feat in Test cricket.
Atkinson turned the heat on the Black Caps in his ninth over, racking up three different modes of dismissal to end their innings on 125 and hand the tourists a lead of 155.
The 26-year-old uprooted Smith's middle stump with the third ball of his over, then had Henry backing away from a short ball that he fended to Ben Duckett at gully.
Last man Tim Southee stood between Atkinson and a place in the history books but had no answer as the ball came full and straight, smashing his front pad dead in front of middle stump.
Southee reviewed the lbw decision in hope more than expectation but England's celebrations were already well under way. Rod Tucker raised his finger for a second time to seal the deal, with Atkinson registering the 50th Test hat-trick in world cricket - 47 in the men's game and three in the women's.
The last player to get one was South Africa's Keshav Maharaj in 2021, with Moeen Ali the most recent to do so for England, against the Proteas at the Oval in 2017.
Stuart Broad took two in his career, making Atkinson the 14th England player on the list. Matthew Hoggard and Ryan Sidebottom are the only other two England players this century to claim a Test hat-trick.
England's Test tour of New Zealand
- First Test (Christchurch): England win by eight wickets
- Second Test: December 6-10 (Wellington)
- Third Test: December 14-18 (Hamilton)