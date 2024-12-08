Ben Stokes: England captain hails Harry Brook's 'unbelievable bravery' to set up series win over New Zealand

Ben Stokes singled out Harry Brook's "unbelievable bravery" after England's series-clinching hammering of New Zealand in the second Test in Wellington.

England romped to a 323-run victory inside three days at the Basin Reserve - their seventh-largest victory all time in terms of runs - a feat made all the more remarkable by the fact they found themselves 43-4 on the first morning of the Test.

Brook, superbly supported by 66 from Ollie Pope in a 174-run stand, proceeded to smash 123 off 115 balls, the pair's rip-roaring counter-punch helping set up a sizeable first-innings lead en route to an emphatic victory.

It was Brook's second successive hundred in the series, following his 171 in Christchurch, and one the man himself called his favourite because of the hole England found themselves in amid helpful bowling conditions.

Stokes concurred with that assessment, heaping praise on the "phenomenal" 25-year-old.

Image: Player of the Match Harry Brook notched a second successive century for the series to rescue England from 43-4 in the first innings

"From 40-odd for four on day one, to be sat here on the winning side halfway through day three, is pretty special," the England skipper said his side secured their first away series win in two years, and first in New Zealand since 2008.

Score summary - England beat New Zealand by 323 runs England 280 all out in first innings (54.4 overs): Harry Brook (123 off 115 balls), Ollie Pope (66); Nathan Smith (4-86), Will O’Rourke (3-49), Matt Henry (2-43) New Zealand 125 all out in first innings (34.5 overs): Gus Atkinson (4-31), Brydon Carse (2-28); Kane Williamson (37) England 427-6 declared in second innings (82.3 overs): Joe Root (106), Jacob Bethell (96), Ben Duckett (92); Tim Southee (2-72), Matt Henry (2-100) New Zealand 259 all out in second innings (54.2 overs): Tom Blundell (115), Nathan Smith (42); Ben Stokes (3-5), Chris Woakes (2-20), Brydon Carse (2-53), Shoaib Bashir (2-110)

"We've played dominant cricket. There was a great example on day one from Harry and Ollie, who played with unbelievable bravery and backed their own ability. But you also need to have the skill to play like those two did.

"In cricket terms, that pitch was what we call a snake pit... it was doing plenty.

"Brooky is just phenomenal. No-one has a right to go out and score 120 on that wicket, against the attack that New Zealand have.

"There are only a few players in the world who could go out and play like he did and I'm glad he's in our team."

England's biggest winning margins in Tests (by runs) Winning margin Opposition Venue Year 675 runs Australia Brisbane 1928 354 runs Pakistan Trent Bridge 2010 347 runs Australia Lord's 2013 338 runs Australia Adelaide 1933 330 runs Pakistan Old Trafford 2016 329 runs Bangladesh Chittagong 2003 323 runs New Zealand Wellington 2024

Root the best in the world? Athers: Unquestionably so

Brook's brilliance took him to eight Test centuries in only 23 Tests for England and 38 innings, a rapid rate bettered only by the great Denis Compton.

It is form that has taken him to No 2 in the Test batting rankings, second only to team-mate Joe Root, who notched a sixth Test ton in 2024 on day three in Wellington, a 19th since 2021 and a 36th for his career, seeing him tie Rahul Dravid for fifth all-time among the game's most prolific century makers.

Asked if Root was indeed the game's best player in the world right now, Sky Sports' Michael Atherton emphatically answered in the affirmative.

"He is right now, unquestionably," he said. "Nineteen Test hundreds since 2021, that's 10 more than the next best [Kane Williamson].

"It's an incredible run of form. He is playing quite beautifully and at his absolute best.

"The runs here were on the back of that hundred from Brook and earlier efforts from Jacob Bethell (96) and Ben Duckett (92), so they weren't the toughest runs he'll ever score but you've still got to go out and get them - and Joe does that day in, day out. He's incredibly consistent.

"He is an unbelievable player. There are other very exciting young players in the team, like Brook and Bethell, but Root is still England's best."

