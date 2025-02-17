Kane Williamson joins Middlesex for 2025: New Zealand star available for County Championship and Vitality Blast

Middlesex have announced the marquee signing of New Zealand batter Kane Williamson for County Championship and Vitality Blast cricket in 2025.

Former Black Caps captain Williamson is his country's all-time leading Test run-scorer with 9,276 in 105 matches, hitting 33 hundreds and 37 half-centuries at an average close to 55.

The 34-year-old will be available for at least 10 of Middlesex's Vitality Blast fixtures as well as at least five County Championship matches in the second half of the season.

Williamson will also play at Lord's for London Spirit in The Hundred, captaining the team in a tournament that is live in full on Sky Sports from August 5-31.

Image: Williamson is part of New Zealand's Champions Trophy squad, with that tournament live on Sky Sports from February 19 to March 9

The 34-year-old is currently preparing for New Zealand's ICC Champions Trophy campaign, with the Black Caps facing hosts Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am (9am first ball).

On joining Middlesex, Williamson - who has previously played county cricket for Gloucestershire and Yorkshire - said: "When this opportunity arose it was a really exciting prospect.

"To be able to play for Middlesex - a fine club with a rich heritage - is really exciting and something that I'm really looking forward to being a part of.

"To play at Lord's, the Home of Cricket - which is one of my favourite grounds in the world for so many different reasons - is something I'm especially looking forward to also.

Image: Williamson has scored over 18,000 runs for New Zealand across all three forms of international cricket

"There's a good balance of youth and experience in the Middlesex squad, which is great, and I'm really excited to join up with the team, meet the players in the squad and helping out wherever I can."

Marylebone Cricket Club director of cricket Rob Lynch added: "Kane is one of the biggest names in world cricket and for him to be gracing the hallowed turf at Lord's this summer is a privilege for our members and all our visitors to the ground.

"I hope as many supporters as possible take the opportunity to watch him in action."