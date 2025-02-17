 Skip to content

Kane Williamson joins Middlesex for 2025: New Zealand star available for County Championship and Vitality Blast

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to play for Middlesex in County Championship and Vitality Blast in 2025; batter will also feature for London Spirit in The Hundred, live on Sky; Williamson has previously played county cricket for Gloucestershire and Yorkshire

Monday 17 February 2025 12:54, UK

New Zealand's Kane Williamson hit 156 on day three of the third and final Test against Engalnd
Image: New Zealand's Kane Williamson will play for Middlesex and London Spirit in 2025

Middlesex have announced the marquee signing of New Zealand batter Kane Williamson for County Championship and Vitality Blast cricket in 2025.

Former Black Caps captain Williamson is his country's all-time leading Test run-scorer with 9,276 in 105 matches, hitting 33 hundreds and 37 half-centuries at an average close to 55.

The 34-year-old will be available for at least 10 of Middlesex's Vitality Blast fixtures as well as at least five County Championship matches in the second half of the season.

Williamson will also play at Lord's for London Spirit in The Hundred, captaining the team in a tournament that is live in full on Sky Sports from August 5-31.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson, ODI cricket (Associated Press)
Image: Williamson is part of New Zealand's Champions Trophy squad, with that tournament live on Sky Sports from February 19 to March 9

The 34-year-old is currently preparing for New Zealand's ICC Champions Trophy campaign, with the Black Caps facing hosts Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am (9am first ball).

On joining Middlesex, Williamson - who has previously played county cricket for Gloucestershire and Yorkshire - said: "When this opportunity arose it was a really exciting prospect.

"To be able to play for Middlesex - a fine club with a rich heritage - is really exciting and something that I'm really looking forward to being a part of.

Also See:

"To play at Lord's, the Home of Cricket - which is one of my favourite grounds in the world for so many different reasons - is something I'm especially looking forward to also.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson (Associated Press)
Image: Williamson has scored over 18,000 runs for New Zealand across all three forms of international cricket

"There's a good balance of youth and experience in the Middlesex squad, which is great, and I'm really excited to join up with the team, meet the players in the squad and helping out wherever I can."

Marylebone Cricket Club director of cricket Rob Lynch added: "Kane is one of the biggest names in world cricket and for him to be gracing the hallowed turf at Lord's this summer is a privilege for our members and all our visitors to the ground.

"I hope as many supporters as possible take the opportunity to watch him in action."

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW