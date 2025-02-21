Champions Trophy: Ryan Rickelton's century helps South Africa to big win over Afghanistan in group opener

Opener Ryan Rickelton scored a maiden ODI century to help South Africa to a 107-run victory over Afghanistan in their Champions Trophy group opener.

Rickelton made 103 from 106 balls and three other South Africans scored half-centuries as they posted 315-6 from their 50 overs, after winning the toss and electing to bat first in Karachi.

The hard surface had plenty of cracks and was perfectly suited to the four-pronged South Africa pace attack, who bowled out Afghanistan for 208 in 43.3 overs to set the early pace in Group B.

Image: Lungi Ngidi (left) took two wickets for South Africa

Victory ended South Africa's six-match losing streak in ODIs and moves them into a strong position to progress from the group stage, while Afghanistan's Champions Trophy debut ended in defeat despite a fighting 90 from Rahmat Shah.

How South Africa saw off Afghanistan in Karachi

South Africa posted their second-highest total in the Champions Trophy, just one run short of the total posted against Kenya in 2002, with Rickelton scoring seven fours and one maximum during his impressive innings.

Image: Ryan Rickelton helped South African make a winning start to their ICC Champions Trophy campaign

Captain Temba Bavuma (58) continued his fine run of form and laid a solid platform for Rassie van der Dussen (52) and Aiden Markram (52 not out) to score better than run-a-ball half-centuries.

Rickelton and Bavuma added 129 runs for the second wicket after Mohammad Nabi (2-51) removed Tony de Zorzi (11), while Rickelton's innings ended with a bizarre run out after he smashed a length ball by Rashid Khan straight back to the bowler.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Markram's power-hitting in the death overs saw the South Africans rattle up 85 runs in the last 10 overs, with Van der Dussen - a late replacement for the injured Heinrich Klassen - striking a brisk 52 off 46 balls.

The South Africa pacers exploited Afghanistan's top order weakness against short balls, with Kagiso Rabada knocking over the middle stump of Ibrahim Zadran (17) with a delivery that was measured at 148kph.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Nabi all were caught from pull shots, while Rabada cramped Azmatullah Omarzai with another short ball and got him caught behind for 18.

Afghanistan sunk to 89-5 in the 23rd over before Shah top-scored with 90 off 92 balls and Rashid (18) briefly gave hundreds of Afghan supporters cheer in the National Bank Stadium.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rabada picked up 3-36 that included the last wicket of Shah, while Lungi Ngidi (2-56), Wiaan Mulder (2-36) and Marco Jansen (1-32) also impressed for South Africa in their convincing win.

Shahidi: We didn't play the way we wanted

Afghanistan captain Hashmat Shahidi: "I think in the batting we were not good enough today. If you look at the pitch, the pitch was also helping them in the second innings. But I think we did well in the bowling, but our first 20 overs that we batted was not up to the mark.

"I think we have the ability to fight everywhere but today I think we didn't play the way we wanted. Still, we have two games and important games, so whatever we did wrong here we'll learn from that and we will forget what happened today."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South Africa's Kagiso Rabada had to chase a cat off the pitch during the match against Afghanistan

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma: "A clinical performance from our side. We obviously got the rub of the green with the toss, we took the brave decision to bat first not really knowing how the wicket would play.

"I think we took care of that challenge, put on more than a competitive score and then were clinical with the ball. Probably closer to our best performance."

England begin their tournament against Australia in Lahore on Saturday, with build-up from 8.30am on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the match starting at 9am UK time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Root shared what it's like to face Australia and reveals why he thinks England have the ability to beat every team in the ICC Champions Trophy

South Africa are next in action on Tuesday when they face Australia in Rawalpindi, while Afghanistan take on England the following day, with both matches live on Sky Sports Cricket (9am start).

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - results and fixtures 🏏

Group A

February 19: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi ⚫

February 20: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai 🔵

🔵 February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)

Pakistan vs India (Dubai) February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi) February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi) March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy live on Sky Sports between now and March 9

Group B

February 21 : South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs in Karachi 🟡

: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs in Karachi 🟡 February 22: Australia vs England (Lahore)

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi) February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore) Mar 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)

Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai) March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)

Final

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)

The Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol rematch will be live on Saturday February 22 on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!