Heather Knight: Who will be England Women's next captain and why was no succession plan in place?

England Women will head into the summer with a new captain for the first time since 2016, but who is in the running to replace Heather Knight and why was the change needed?

The ECB confirmed on Saturday that Knight will be replaced as captain ahead of the summer, with the news coming 24 hours after Jon Lewis was axed as England Women head coach following a dismal few months.

Knight skippered England 199 times over the past nine years, guiding them to World Cup glory in 2017 along with two other finals, although leaves the role after a group-stage exit at last year's T20 World Cup before losing all seven matches in the multi-format Ashes series.

Both departures follow the ECB having an "honest review" into England becoming the first side to be whitewashed 16-0 in The Ashes since the multi-format series was established, with Knight's successor to be announced "shortly".

Could Knight have survived as captain after the Ashes drubbing? Is the ECB struggling for options in who succeeds her? Sky Sports Cricket's Charles Dagnall and Lydia Greenway take a closer look at what the news could mean for the England team…

Was Knight's departure inevitable?

Dagnall: "I think the axe was going to swing whatever happened, given the state of the Women's Ashes that happened earlier on in the year and the results at the World T20 over in the UAE.

"The ECB said that they wanted to review totally, they have had that review. We've not been given any results of the review, but I think the results are pretty applicable here with what has happened with the captain and the coach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' James Cole breaks down why Jon Lewis has left his role as England Women's head coach

"I think her tenure will be looked at with a great deal of positivity. The 2017 World Cup, yes, of course, but also as a role model for youngsters and as an ambassador for the game."

Greenway: "I think it will be a tough situation for her [Knight] to navigate, as it sounds as if it wasn't her decision. Heather now has to get her head around that and think about what role she might play within this England side moving forward.

"What that looks like for Heather moving forwards we don't yet know, but we should celebrate what she's done for the game and what she's done for this England team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England cricketing greats past and present share their experiences of respective glittering careers

"We all know, in recent times, the team just haven't been performing. When that happens, unfortunately, changes do have to be made."

Why is change needed?

Dagnall: "The separation between Australia and England was evident in that recent Women's Ashes series and a lot needs changing. I think you've got to have a look higher up as well and decisions that have been made up there.

"A whole lot needs looking at from the England Women's perspective, because Australia are streets ahead. I've just been at the WPL, the Women's Premier League over in India, and the athleticism, the fitness, the quality and the nous of the Australian players is just that much more.

"England can get there, but I think it needs someone to come in with fresh ideas and a realistic approach to where England need to be the next two or three years."

Greenway: "England only really know where they are when they play against Australia and, since that home Ashes series, they had lots of bilateral series against nations who - with all due respect - they should be beating.

"I think they been lulled into a false sense of security and thinking that they were at a point or at a level where they needed to be, when in fact they weren't.

"Australia were far and above the better team in The Ashes we know that. Obviously the T20 World Cup exit would have been a real shock for them, but what it did highlight was a team who just weren't able to perform under pressure and at crunch moments."

Is Sciver-Brunt the favourite?

Dagnall: "I think she's the obvious candidate being vice-captain, but I think you've got a real balance to kind of strike here.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 59 from 54 balls to help England to a four-wicket win over South Africa in the first T20 of their multi-format tour last November

"Is she the best tactical captain? No, and it was evident in that pressure situation in the game against West Indies - a game that they should quite easily have won. Tactically, I think she leaves a little bit wanting.

"After this WPL, she has just nailed on the fact that she is the best player in the world. I wonder if you want to add another burden to her or do you just want her to go out and be the player that she is? I'd sort of lean on the latter and find the captain somewhere else, but options are not huge."

Greenway: "One criticism that the ECB have had is that they haven't done any forward planning as to who will take over from Heather [Knight] when she eventually does stop.

Image: England lost all seven matches in The Ashes - three T20s, three ODIs and a one-off Test

"Sciver-Brunt is the most obvious option at the moment. She's the one who's had most experience in the captaincy role outside of England level and she has done it a few times for England as well.

"My argument I think for her not doing it is she is our best player and she's already got such a big responsibility within that team. Does she want to do it? I don't know."

Who are the other captaincy options?

Dagnall: "The choices for captain are not necessarily mind-blowing and I think Knight can still provide a role.

"Amy Jones has captained a little bit in domestic cricket, Sophie Ecclestone too. But again they're not standout leaders for me. Kate Cross is coming towards the autumn of her career and only plays two formats.

Image: Could Amy Jones be a contender to captain England in the future?

"This is where England have shot themselves in the foot, because succession planning has not been great. Nat Sciver-Brunt will be the top of the list, but whether she's the right option remains to be seen."

Greenway: "Charlie Dean captained the London Spirit during The Hundred when Heather Knight had an injury. She would be an outside contender I would think, but we're in a situation where - outside Sciver-Brunt - we don't know how a captain will go because we haven't seen them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England off-spinner Charlie Dean took a hat-trick against South Africa in December's second ODI

"Kate Cross might be someone else you could throw into the mix, as she captained an inexperienced England team in Ireland, but she doesn't play all formats.

"If they want a captain that plays all formats then I think you have to look at Nat Sciver-Brunt, possibly Charlie Dean, but if you do look at splitting it, then that's where you might put someone like Kate Cross into the mix."

Can Knight still have a role with England?

Greenway: "Her performances with the bat have always been really strong. As any batter does, she did go through peaks and troughs, but generally - as a captain and as a cricketer - she was always able to manage that dual role really well and find a way to perform.

"Moving forward now, she is still one of our best middle-order batters. When it comes to playing spin bowling, it's often her and Sciver-Brunt who are the England batters trying to either get us out of trouble or leading the way in a more aggressive style.

"England have to really try and find a way to keep her involved as a player and that dynamic moving forward with the new coach and captain will be something that will be new for everyone."

