Andrew Flintoff's son Corey, 19, signs two-year rookie contract at Kent and could face brother Rocky in County Championship

Corey Flintoff, the 19-year-old son of former England captain and Ashes winner Andrew, has signed a two-year rookie contract with Kent - and could come up against brother Rocky in the County Championship this season.

Corey, a fast-bowling all-rounder like his father, will be eligible for Kent around his university studies after joining a county now coached by ex-Surrey and England skipper Adam Hollioake.

The teenager, who came through the Lancashire pathways, bowled four tidy overs in Kent's two-day warm-up against Essex last week ahead of their County Championship Division Two opener at Northamptonshire from April 4 following last year's relegation.

Corey vs brother Rocky in Division Two?

Corey's younger brother Rocky, 16, will join him in Division Two with Lancashire also dropping out of the top flight in 2024.

Kent are due to play Lancashire in Blackpool in June before welcoming them to Canterbury a month later for the return fixture.

Rocky made his County Championship and One Day Cup debuts for Lancashire last summer, while this winter he became the youngest player to score a century for the England Lions, breaking his dad's record when he reached three figures against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane.

Andrew Flintoff - who made more than 200 appearances for England between 1998 and 2009 - was the Lions head coach on that tour.

Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, scored a century for the Lions against a Cricket Australia XI on day two of the tour match in Brisbane earlier this year

Corey Flintoff: Kent is the right place for me

On joining Kent, Corey said: "I'm delighted to continue my development as a player under Adam Hollioake and the excellent coaching staff here. The lads in the dressing room have been so welcoming to me and there's a great atmosphere here.

"I'm excited for what's next for me and I know that Kent is the right place for me to make the step up to first-team cricket."

Kent director of cricket Simon Cook said: "Corey is an extremely exciting young player and has great all-round ability to score runs and take wickets.

"He is a very hard worker and I know that he is extremely determined to make a name for himself in professional cricket. We're delighted that he feels that he can do this as a Kent cricketer."