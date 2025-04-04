Zak Crawley: England opener fails as County Championship 2025 season gets under way
Zak Crawley scored one before being dismissed by Northamptonshire left-arm seamer Liam Guthrie as Kent were bowled out for 231 on day one of the 2025 Rothesay County Championship; fellow England international Jonny Bairstow out for 10 as Yorkshire are skittled for 121 by Hampshire
Friday 4 April 2025 17:03, UK
England opener Zak Crawley's miserable run of form with the bat continued into the 2025 Rothesay County Championship as he was bowled out for one for Kent on the opening day of the season.
Crawley's stay at the crease lasted just seven balls before he was bowled by left-arm seamer Liam Guthrie when attempting to drive a fuller ball swinging back into him.
The England opener is under pressure after a run of 15 Tests without a century, with the 27-year-old averaging only 8.66 over his six innings on the winter Test tour of New Zealand. He then registered five single-figure scores when playing in eight appearances for Eastern Cape in the SA20 competition in January.
Northamptonshire ultimately bowled Kent out for 231 on day one of their Division Two clash, Raphael Weatherall taking 3-32 for the hosts, while Tawanda Muyeye top-scored with 72 for Kent.
In Division One, newly-promoted Yorkshire were skittled for a measly 121 on the opening day of their match against Hampshire.
Former England batter, and now Yorkshire captain, Jonny Bairstow managed only 10 in his side's total, with Hampshire left-arm spinner Liam Dawson - capped 20 times across all three formats - ripping through the lower order when taking 3-8 in only 4.4 overs.
