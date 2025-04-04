Zak Crawley: England opener fails as County Championship 2025 season gets under way

England opener Zak Crawley's miserable run of form with the bat continued into the 2025 Rothesay County Championship as he was bowled out for one for Kent on the opening day of the season.

Crawley's stay at the crease lasted just seven balls before he was bowled by left-arm seamer Liam Guthrie when attempting to drive a fuller ball swinging back into him.

Image: Zak Crawley followed up a disappointing winter with England with another low score in Kent's 2025 season opener

The England opener is under pressure after a run of 15 Tests without a century, with the 27-year-old averaging only 8.66 over his six innings on the winter Test tour of New Zealand. He then registered five single-figure scores when playing in eight appearances for Eastern Cape in the SA20 competition in January.

Northamptonshire ultimately bowled Kent out for 231 on day one of their Division Two clash, Raphael Weatherall taking 3-32 for the hosts, while Tawanda Muyeye top-scored with 72 for Kent.

In Division One, newly-promoted Yorkshire were skittled for a measly 121 on the opening day of their match against Hampshire.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Former England batter, and now Yorkshire captain, Jonny Bairstow managed only 10 in his side's total, with Hampshire left-arm spinner Liam Dawson - capped 20 times across all three formats - ripping through the lower order when taking 3-8 in only 4.4 overs.

Watch England's home summer live on Sky Sports, starting with the four-day Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from May 22. Stream cricket and more with NOW.