County Championship: Surrey honour Alec Stewart's late wife Lynn during draw against Hampshire

Surrey flew their flags at half-mast on Monday following the death of Alec Stewart's wife Lynn.

Former England captain Stewart stood down as the club's director of cricket after overseeing a third straight Rothesay County Championship title last season, allowing him to spend more time supporting Lynn's long battle with breast cancer.

The Brown Caps took to the field at the Kia Oval wearing black armbands in her memory on the final day of their clash against Hampshire, while the flags were also lowered in a mark of respect.

Chair Oli Slipper said: "The sincere condolences of everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club are with Alec and the whole Stewart family. "Our very best wishes are with the family and we will continue to offer any support to them that we are able to. In the meantime, we ask that people respect their privacy at this difficult time."

Stewart, who took on a part-time advisory role after vacating his previous job, has previously been linked with key jobs in the England set-up but has always prioritised family commitments over the demanding overseas travel schedule.

Surrey were ultimately thwarted in their efforts to force a final-day victory by Nick Gubbins' 117 for Hampshire.

Hampshire resumed on 35 for three in pursuit of an unlikely 377 but Gubbins and Toby Albert, who hit 78 not out, combined for a superb 243-run partnership for the fifth wicket to ensure the spoils were shared.

Elsewhere Sussex registered their first Division One victory in a decade as they finished off Somerset on the final day of their Rothesay County Championship clash at Hove, whilst Warwickshire stunned Durham with a one-wicket victory.

Having ended their long wait to reclaim a seat at the top table with last year's Division Two title win, Sussex followed up last week's draw against Worcestershire with an impressive 260-run success.

Already without their sidelined former England seamer Ollie Robinson, they resumed on the fourth morning missing fellow quick Sean Hunt through injury.

Hunt had taken nine of their 15 wickets in the match to date but West Indian strike bowler Jayden Seales stood up in his absence, taking three of the six scalps still needed to claim maximum points.

Somerset were eventually bowled out for 334 in the hundredth over of a stubborn resistance, Tom Abell top-scoring with 96.

The other result in Division One occurred at Chester-le-Street where Warwickshire successfully chased down 339 thanks to Ed Barnard's hundred.

Warwickshire resumed overnight on 12 without loss and half-centuries from captain Alex Davies and Kai Smith boosted their cause, but when Barnard was out for 101, the visitors were 285 for seven.

Durham sensed an opportunity and England bowler Matthew Potts - on his way to three for 79 - claimed the ninth scalp of Michael Booth for 40, with Warwickshire still 15 short of their target.

However, number 10 Ethan Bamber kept his composure and struck 30 not out with a maximum off Ben Raine enough to seal a memorable victory for Warwickshire.

Essex and Nottinghamshire fought to a stalemate at Trent Bridge, neither side doing enough to push for a positive result.

Jack Haynes made the game safe for the hosts with a knock of 142, stretching the lead to 365, but the bowlers had just 31 overs to hunt 10 wickets. In the end they managed just one as Tom Westley and Paul Walter steered their side to safety.

In Division Two the three remaining games at Old Trafford, Grace Road and Bristol were drawn.

Lancashire would be pleased to survive against Northamptonshire, having been forced to follow on. They were indebted to Josh Bohannon, who made 155 in a rearguard of more than seven hours to hold the visiting attack off.

The Red Rose were 83 ahead on 351 for nine when the sides shook hands, leg-spinner Calvin Harrison having taken a career-best haul of seven for 119.

Glamorgan also drew after being asked to bat again by Gloucestershire. They made 288 for four, including an unbeaten 77 from Colin Ingram, as the home attack struggled to cause enough problems in the second innings.

Leicestershire made a cautious declaration against Derbyshire, eventually setting them 449. They managed 305 for four in response, with skipper Wayne Madsen falling four short of a century.