Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Lord's to host final of ICC tournament for the first time in 17 years

The Women's T20 World Cup final in 2026 is set to be held at Lord's as the tournament returns to England for the first time since its inaugural edition in 2009.

Lord's was also the venue for the final of the 50-over edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup in 2017, where England beat India by nine runs to be crowned champions.

The final is set to take place on Sunday, July 5, with Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Headingley, Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, The Oval, and Bristol County Ground announced as the other venues.

An expanded competition, which begins on June 12, will see 12 teams compete across 24 days, with New Zealand hoping to defend their title.

Eight countries - England, Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka - are already sure of their place, with the final four participants to be decided through a Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier next year.

"It is one of the finest venues in world cricket and every cricketer dreams of being part of occasions like a World Cup final at Lord's," said Richard Gould, England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive officer.

"This will be the biggest women's cricket event ever staged in England and Wales and is undoubtedly an opportunity to take the game to more people than ever before and welcome in new fans - young and old.

Image: England suffered a heavy 16-0 Ashes defeat earlier this year

"We want this competition to be part of a long-term movement, and not just a single moment in time. This World Cup will grow a new generation of fans who didn't grow up with women's cricket but will never imagine sport without it."

The tournament format will see teams competing in two groups, followed by a knockout stage, which is expected to be announced in due course.

England recently revamped their team with Charlotte Edwards becoming head coach, replacing Jon Lewis, and Nat Sciver-Brunt taking the reins as the skipper from Heather Knight.

The restructuring came after a dismal Ashes campaign, which saw England whitewashed 16-0 by Australia.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final between Australia and India in Melbourne saw a record 86,174 spectators in attendance, while the finals of the subsequent T20 World Cups in Cape Town (2023) and Dubai (2024) were also sold out in markets where women's cricket had never been ticketed before.

England Women's summer fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20: Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Canterbury

Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Canterbury Second T20: Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove

Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove Third T20: Monday May 26 (2.30pm) - Chelmsford

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby

Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester

Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton

T20 international series vs India (June-July)

First T20: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series vs India (July)