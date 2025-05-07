Pakistan Super League: English cricketers considering whether to leave country as hostilities escalate

English cricketers involved in the Pakistan Super League are debating whether to return home after the dramatic escalation of hostilities between the country and India.

Missile attacks from India have been described as an "act of war" in Pakistan after at least 26 people were killed, while officials in Delhi view it as retaliation for last month's massacre in the Indian part of Kashmir.

Despite some suggestions the closing stages of the PSL would be cancelled as a result of the attacks, the tournament organisers issued a statement on Wednesday morning confirming it would go ahead.

Later that evening, Quetta Gladiators' game against Islamabad United took place as scheduled in Rawalpindi.

No English players are involved with either of those franchises but there are seven currently involved in the competition: Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Vince, David Willey and Luke Wood.

A total of 15 individuals from the English game, including coaches and media representatives, are in a WhatsApp group and it is understood a group call took place on Wednesday to discuss developments with the Professional Cricketers' Association.

The players' union is on hand to offer up-to-date advice, information and logistical support on an individual basis and stands ready to assist anyone who decides to depart early.

Some of the English contingent are thought to be contemplating exit options, while others are satisfied with the current security advice.

The PSL is close to completion, with the group stage concluding on May 11 and the final a week later, but events are moving quickly in the region.

The government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has updated its advice for both India and Pakistan in the past 48 hours.

It advises against all travel to certain parts of both countries, none of which are directly in the orbit of the PSL or the ongoing Indian Premier League.

But the FCDO also notes in relation to Pakistan that "airspace restrictions may be announced or changed at short notice".

In India, it has added there is "potential disruption to flights to/from India" and "the government is reportedly holding civil defence mock drills".